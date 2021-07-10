Cancel
California, PA

Jennifer Bettina Dranzo

monvalleyindependent.com
Cover picture for the articleJennifer Bettina Dranzo, age 48, died on July 8, 2021, after a lengthy illness. She was born on Aug. 28, 1972, the daughter of William George and Mary Beth Reed Graf. A graduate of California Area High School, she received her associates degree in hotel and restaurant management from Johnson & Wales University. She then attended California University of Pennsylvania for her bachelor of arts degree in business administration. As a military wife, Jennifer worked in several states for major hotel chains, banks, hospitals and in recent years assisted with elderly care in nursing homes. Jenny enjoyed traveling, scrap booking, diamond art crafting and crocheting. She loved country music and dancing to live music. She was preceded in death by her father; and her husband, Brian David Dranzo. Left to cherish her memories are her son, Evan Henry Dranzo and daughter, Miranda Elizabeth Dranzo; her mother; and her brothers, Roger A. and Peter B. Graf. Funeral arrangements are private at the discretion of the family and are entrusted to MARISCOTTI FUNERAL HOME INC., Anthony N. Mariscotti, supervisor, 323 Fourth St., California, PA 15419.

