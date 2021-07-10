Cancel
Belle Vernon, PA

Rudolph John Godzak Sr. – Belle Vernon

 6 days ago

Rudolph John Godzak Sr., 58, of Rostraver Township, died Thursday, July 8, 2021. Born in Pittsburgh on Feb. 19, 1963, he was the son of the late Rudolph and Dolores Kaylo Godzak. Rudy attended Penn State University and received an associates degree in engineering, graduated from the University of Maryland with a bachelor of science in business and received his master’s degree in geography and regional planning from California University of Pennsylvania. He worked in property management and development and was a realtor for Century 21. He worked at Westmoreland County Community College for nine years as facilities manager and adjunct faculty. He served on the board of the Rostraver Township Sewage Authority and coached baseball and soccer for Rostraver Township. He was an active member of Rostraver VFD No. 1 Webster, where he held many offices, including chief, and was a member of St. Mary’s Byzantine Catholic Church in Monessen. He is survived by his fiancée, Rebecca Bloom of Rostraver; children, Rudolph J. Godzak Jr. of Monongahela, and Emily F. Godzak and Mason O. Godzak, both of Oceanside, Calif.; siblings, George S. Godzak of Webster, Jeffrey A. (Susan) Godzak of Van Buren, Ohio, Thomas E. (Jennifer) Godzak of Rostraver and Leslie G. (Michael) DePace of Hopewell Township; and nieces and nephews, Katie (Jonathan) Shaffer, Olivia Godzak (Ross Kharta), Alexander Godzak, Andrew Godzak, Michael DePace, Sophia Godzak, Isabella Godzak and Suzanna DePace. Friends will be received from 6 to 8 p.m. Sunday, July 11, 2021, and from 2 to 8 p.m. Monday at JAMES C. STUMP FUNERAL HOME INC., 580 Circle Drive, Rostraver Township, 724-929-7934, www.jamesstumpfuneralhome.com, where a blessing service will be held at 10:15 a.m. Tuesday, followed by Divine Liturgy at 11 a.m. in St. Mary’s Byzantine Catholic Church, 125 McKee Ave., Monessen, with the Rev. Stephen J. Wahal presiding. Interment will follow in St. Mary’s Byzantine Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, the family suggests memorial contributions to the UPMC Hillman Cancer Center, https://hillman.upmc.com/difference/supporting/make-a-gift. Rostraver VFD No. 1 Webster will conduct a service in the funeral home at 7 p.m. Sunday.

