Filings bring competitive races

TRIAD — Competitive races are shaping up for local elections as the candidate filing period for this year’s contests reaches the midway point.

In Thomasville, Mayor Raleigh York Jr. filed for another term on Friday, reports the Davidson County Board of Elections. That sets up a competitive race for Thomasville voters, with Councilman Joe Leonard having filed for mayor when the filing period began July 2.

Thomasville voters are coming close to being assured of a competitive race for City Council as well. Six candidates have filed so far for the seven seats Thomasville voters will fill in the Nov. 2 general election.

Thomasville council incumbents Ronald S. Bratton and D. Hunter Thrift and challengers Doug Hunt, Katrina Milburn, Jeannette Shepherd and Dee Stokes have filed, according to the Davidson County Board of Elections.

In Kernersville, contested races already are set for mayor and five seats on the Board of Aldermen.

Mayor Dawn Morgan faces a challenge from town board member and Mayor Pro Tem Jenny Ingram Fulton.

Seven candidates have filed for the town board, according to the Guilford County Board of Elections. Incumbents Chris Thompson, Joe Pinnix, Kenny Crews and challengers Bill Apple, Toby Bost, Tammy Mills Coulter and John Stafford Staley have made their candidacies official.

In Jamestown, all incumbents have filed. They are Mayor Lynn Montgomery and Town Council members John Capes, Rebecca Mann Rayborn, Lawrence Straughn and Martha Stafford Wolfe.

In the northern Davidson County town of Midway, Town Council incumbents Jackie Edwards, Keith Leonard and Robin S. Moon filed for reelection.

Filing by candidates for offices of mayor and city or town council in most municipalities continues through noon July 16.

Filing for Trinity elected offices begins later this month because candidates file in a different fashion.

City Council candidates file based on their residency in wards, though all voters in Trinity vote for each office. Trinity’s filing period is July 26-Aug. 13.

High Point and Archdale don’t have municipal elections this year.

