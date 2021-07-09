Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Long Island, NC

Rockers win 6-4 against Long Island

By ENTERPRISE STAFF
Posted by 
High Point Enterprise
High Point Enterprise
 6 days ago

CENTRAL ISLIP, N.Y. — The Rockers kept scoring runs to beat Long Island 6-4 in seven innings Thursday in Atlantic League baseball at Fairfield Properties Ballpark.

Jared Mitchell had two hits and three RBIs to lead High Point (18-19), which trails Lexington by 5 1/2 games in the South Division standings. Jerry Downs also hit two hits, including a home run, and two RBIs.

Stuart Levy added a double, while Gary DiSarcina Jr. had an RBI as the Rockers totaled nine hits for the game.

Cooper Casad (2-0) got the win, striking out four while allowing three runs (two earned) on six hits and one walk in five innings. Daniel James got the hold, while Preston Gainey picked up the save.

Kinsler had two hits, including a double, and two RBIs to lead the Ducks (20-17), who had 10 hits. Joe Iorio (2-1) took the loss, giving up six runs on eight hits and two walks while striking out four.

The Rockers scored two in the first, two in the third and two in the fifth. Long Island answered with one in the first, two in the third and one in the six.

High Point, beginning its three-game series at Lexington on Friday, continues that series through Sunday. It will return home Tuesday against Gastonia to start a six-game homestand.

Comments / 0

High Point Enterprise

High Point Enterprise

High Point, NC
3K+
Followers
204
Post
519K+
Views
ABOUT

Media Account for High Point Enterprise

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
High Point, NC
City
Lexington, NC
High Point, NC
Sports
City
Gastonia, NC
City
Long Island, NC
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Gary Disarcina
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The Rockers#Atlantic League#South Division#Ducks
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Baseball
News Break
Sports
Related
High Point, NCPosted by
High Point Enterprise

Field’s catch clinches Rockers win

HIGH POINT — In his second day as a Rocker, Johnny Field showed what he can do in the field. WIth a gusty wind helping keep the ball aloft and the tying run on second, Field thought he had a chance to catch a fly lifted by York’s Walner Espinal toward medium centerfield.
Charleston, SCholycitysinner.com

Winning Streak Ends with 6-4 Loss to Cannon Ballers

Despite a valiant effort, the Charleston RiverDogs could not overcome an early five-run deficit, falling 6-4 at the hands of the Kannapolis Cannon Ballers on Sunday evening at Atrium Health Ballpark. The loss snapped the team’s eight-game winning streak and gave Kannapolis their only win of the six-game series. The...
Walla Walla, WAWalla Walla Union-Bulletin

Pippin home runs leads to 6-4 win over Sweets

The Yakima Valley Pippins used two two-run homers to take down the Walla Walla Sweets, 6-4, on Wednesday, July 7, at Borleske Stadium. The Pippins' Alex Shanks, who hit a two-run home run in the first game of the series, added another two-run blast to left in the top of the fourth inning.
MLBelpasoheraldpost.com

Isotopes survive Chihuahuas’ rally to win 6-4

For the second straight night, the El Paso Chihuahuas had the go-ahead run at the plate with two outs in the top of the ninth inning but lost 6-4 to the Albuquerque Isotopes at Isotopes Park Friday night. Outfielder’s Patrick Kivlehan and Taylor Kohlwey both hit home runs. For Kivlehan...
Sportsbaltimoresportsandlife.com

PLL Week 4: Off to Long Island

The PLL is off to Long Island this weekend for week 4 of regular season action. This weekend will mark the halfway mark of regular season games in a season that feels like it is going much faster than the abbreviated 2020 three-week bubble season came and went. As it stands, the Archers are pretty much the only team that has jumped out to a fast, commanding start, as they sit at 3-0 in the standings with a +25 scoring differential. One out of seven teams will miss the playoffs later this summer, but as of now all seven playoff spots are still up for grabs. The next two weeks are huge in terms of setting yourself up for a playoff run after the All-Star hiatus. This weekend’s action will be played on the campus of Hofstra University beginning Friday night at 7pm with Archers vs Chrome.
MLBwcn247.com

Myers, Machado lead Padres to 7-4 win against Nationals

SAN DIEGO (AP) — Wil Myers hit a three-run homer and had five RBIs, and Manny Machado celebrated his 29th birthday with three hits and three runs for the San Diego Padres, who beat the Washington Nationals 7-4. Machado singled in the go-ahead run during the three-run fifth and also had two doubles. Myers homered to right-center off Erick Fedde for a 3-0 lead with no outs in the fourth inning. It was his 10th. Machado was aboard on a leadoff double and Eric Hosmer on a single.
Fargo, ND740thefan.com

RedHawks Win Second Straight Against Milkmen, 4-3

FARGO — The Fargo-Moorhead RedHawks won the second straight game against the Milwaukee Milkmen Saturday at Newman Outdoor Field and their third straight overall. Fargo-Moorhead scored 2 in the second inning and 2 again in the sixth to win 4-3 in their first low-scoring game in a while. Fargo-Moorhead started...
MLBchatsports.com

Royals end long losing streak with 7-4 win

The last 60 days have been just brutal for Royals fans everywhere. Entering Friday night, Kansas City had lost 21 of its last 25 games, and there was absolutely nothing to be positive about during an ongoing nine-game losing streak. But on Friday night, in front of the biggest crowd...
Gamblingbaltimoresportsandlife.com

PLL Long Island Recap / Power Rankings

POWER RANKINGS (WEEK 4) The PLL’s third season is officially halfway complete, and we are getting a much better look at how each of the eight teams fare this season. A few teams have been getting it done so far but the league is very balanced through four weeks of play. The Whipsnakes (4-1) have shown themselves to be the frontrunner as expected and the Cannons (1-4) have disappointed thus far despite having lots of talent on their roster. Five games in Minneapolis next weekend will show even more how the final standings will end up as the two bottom teams in the standings (Waterdogs and Cannons) have two games to play.
MLBbucsdugout.com

Anderson, Reynolds homer as Pirates take 6-2 game one win against Mets

After getting knocked around by the Mets on Friday, the Pirates rebounded with a 6-2 win in game one of Saturday’s twin bill over the Mets. Tyler Anderson ran into some trouble early in the game after Kevin Pillar drove in the game’s first run with a single to left field, but finished the frame on a strong note, striking out Jonathan Villar.
Missouri StateLinn County Leader

Pitching Buys Time for Chillicothe (Mo.) Mudcats’ Bats to Pull Out 6-4 Win

ST. JOSEPH, Mo. — The Chillicothe (Mo.) Mudcats college-level, wood-bat baseball team gave itself extra reason to celebrate during the last half of the Independence Day holiday weekend Saturday night. Attempting to revive their 2021 season after a woeful and wet June, the Mudcats received continued excellent pitching and finally...
MLBarcamax.com

Struggling A's break through in extra innings for 8-4 win against Rangers

The Oakland A’s and Texas Rangers took this bitter series into an extra-inning battle on Saturday in Arlington, Texas. The A’s are struggling with runners in scoring position, but not Jed Lowrie. His .397 average with runners in scoring position came in handy with the game in the 11th inning when he singled home designated runner Elvis Andrus and a wild pitch scored Matt Olson to give the A’s a 6-4 lead. Stephen Piscotty created some breathing room with a two-run blast to secure the A’s 8-4 win.
MLBcbslocal.com

Pirates Split Doubleheader With Mets With 6-2 Win, 4-2 Loss

NEW YORK (AP) — Pete Alonso homered, Jeff McNeil drove in two runs and the New York Mets beat the Pittsburgh Pirates 4-2 for a doubleheader split. Alonso gave the Mets a 3-1 lead when he connected on a 1-1 fastball from Max Kranick with two outs in the third inning.
Lexington, KYPosted by
High Point Enterprise

Legends sweep series with Rockers

LEXINGTON, Ky. — Lexington crushed the Rockers 12-1 Sunday, completing a sweep of a three-game series over the weekend at Whitaker Bank Ballpark. The Legends smashed 14 hits, 10 of them as they scored six runs (three in the fourth and three in the sixth) off losing pitcher Bryce Hensley. Lexington added five in the seventh, four of them when Tillman Pugh belted a grand slam.
Lexington, KYnorthwestgeorgianews.com

Rockers battle but lose 6-4 to Legends

Jul. 10—LEXINGTON, Ky. — After a grueling 14-hour bus ride, the High Point Rockers battled the Lexington Legends on Friday night but fell 6-4 at Lexington Legends Ballpark. Lexington got on the board in the first inning when Brandon Phillips crushed his third home run of the year against Rockers...
Baseballlongisland.com

Long Island Ducks v. West Virginia Power

Come down to Fairfield Properties Ballpark and watch the LI Ducks battle the West Virginia Power!. There's so much to do at the ballpark. Kids can play in the bounce houses and on the slide in the Fun Zone!. Check out the Simplay Home Run Derby Simulator. Grab a selfie...
High Point, NCPosted by
High Point Enterprise

Robertson readies for Olympics with Rockers

HIGH POINT — On the way to Tokyo, David Robertson picked up a pitching win in Truist Point stadium Tuesday night. Preparing to play in Olympics as a member of the U.S. team, the former Major League All-Star and World Series winner, tossed a shutout inning as the Rockers defeated Gastonia 7-2 in the second of two seven inning games and rebounded from a flat 8-1 loss in the first.
MLBYardbarker

July 13th Blue Jays Minor League Recap: Homer shy of the cycle for Vinny Capra

Join Jays From The Couch Each And Every Morning For Your Toronto Blue Jays Minor League Recap. You’ll Also Be Treated To Updates On The System’s Top-Rated Prospects. Buffalo- Logan Warmoth doubled to drive Cullen Large in to tie the game 1-1 in the 7th. Nash Knight followed suit, doubling in Warmoth with the Bisons’ winning run. Buffalo collecting 7 hits and went 2-for-6 with RISP.

Comments / 0

Community Policy