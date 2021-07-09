Rockers win 6-4 against Long Island

CENTRAL ISLIP, N.Y. — The Rockers kept scoring runs to beat Long Island 6-4 in seven innings Thursday in Atlantic League baseball at Fairfield Properties Ballpark.

Jared Mitchell had two hits and three RBIs to lead High Point (18-19), which trails Lexington by 5 1/2 games in the South Division standings. Jerry Downs also hit two hits, including a home run, and two RBIs.

Stuart Levy added a double, while Gary DiSarcina Jr. had an RBI as the Rockers totaled nine hits for the game.

Cooper Casad (2-0) got the win, striking out four while allowing three runs (two earned) on six hits and one walk in five innings. Daniel James got the hold, while Preston Gainey picked up the save.

Kinsler had two hits, including a double, and two RBIs to lead the Ducks (20-17), who had 10 hits. Joe Iorio (2-1) took the loss, giving up six runs on eight hits and two walks while striking out four.

The Rockers scored two in the first, two in the third and two in the fifth. Long Island answered with one in the first, two in the third and one in the six.

High Point, beginning its three-game series at Lexington on Friday, continues that series through Sunday. It will return home Tuesday against Gastonia to start a six-game homestand.