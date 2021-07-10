Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Arkansas State

SEE IT: Arkansas cop makes Door Dash delivery after arresting driver

By KC Wildmoon
Posted by 
CrimeOnline
CrimeOnline
 6 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1jTdGG_0ascM8dI00

“Your DoorDash guy got arrested, so I brought your food to you,” Jonesboro, Arkansas, Police Officer Tyler Williams told the surprised residents who answered his knock last month.

Williams nabbed the unidentified driver on June 29, charging him with driving with a canceled, revoked, or suspended license and driving without proof of insurance. The driver also had a failure to appear warrant from a neighboring county.

When he saw the food order for “Sherri” in the car, he got the address from the driver and made the delivery.

Jonesboro Police released Williams’s body camera footage from the delivery, showing the initial confusion from the man who answered the door to a police officer asking for Sherri.

“The man at the door was confused but seemed surprised and pleased when he realized what Officer Williams did,” Jonesboro Police Department spokeswoman Rachel Anderson told Denver 7.

She said she wasn’t sure where the food came from, “but I believe it was Chinese food.”

For the latest true crime and justice news, subscribe to the ‘Crime Stories with Nancy Grace’ podcast:

[Featured image: Screenshot from Jonesboro Police Department video]

Comments / 5

CrimeOnline

CrimeOnline

New York City, NY
53K+
Followers
2K+
Post
26M+
Views
ABOUT

CrimeOnline ushers in a new era of combatting crime and crime awareness. From the “Most Wanted” across the country to missing people and Amber Alerts, nationwide breaking crime news, sex offender registries, jail breaks, “caught-on-video,” tip lines and the newest, slickest consumer scams, CrimeOnline arms its audience with need-to-know information that not only allows them to protect themselves but also gather as a community – a crime-busting nation – to fight back. CrimeOnline was founded by renowned legal analyst Nancy Grace.

 https://www.crimeonline.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Jonesboro, AR
Local
Arkansas Crime & Safety
Jonesboro, AR
Crime & Safety
State
Arkansas State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Tyler Williams
Person
Nancy Grace
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Doordash#Dash#Chinese
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Public Safety
News Break
Podcast
Related
Campbell, CAPosted by
CrimeOnline

Heavily Armed Suspect Found with Bullets Labeled ‘Cop Killer,’ and Plans to ‘Wipe Out’ Minorities: Cops

California police officers investigating a man reported for prowling around a Campbell car lot last week found multiple weapons, body armor, bullets inscribed with sayings like “Cop Killer,” and a handwritten manifesto detailing his plans to “wipe out the Black, Hispanic and Jewish populations.”. Wesley Charles Martines, 32, was arrested...
RelationshipsPosted by
CrimeOnline

Dad Admits to Playing Video Games For Hours, Getting ‘High’ on Cocaine While His Children Die in Hot Truck

An Oklahoma man admitted in court Tuesday that he was playing video games and using drugs when his two children passed away last month inside his truck. As CrimeOnline previously reported, initial reports indicated that a neighbor’s security camera showed Dustin Lee Dennis, 31, getting out of his truck without taking the children out in June. Later, Tulsa District Attorney Steve Kunzweiler said police had developed new information and passed it on to his office.
Memphis, TNPosted by
CrimeOnline

Memphis girl now missing for A WEEK; police says she is endangered

Authorities in Tennessee are searching for a missing girl from Memphis who police say is endangered. According to Fox 13 Memphis, 13-year-old Markyreal Gillis was last seen by her mother on the night of July 8 in the 4100 block of Wagon Wheel Drive. The report does not include any further details about Markyreal’s disappearance or confirm whether she was at or near her home when she was last seen.
Wichita, KSPosted by
CrimeOnline

Toddler Boy Mysteriously Dies After Being Sedated During Dental Procedure: Report

A toddler in Kansas unexpectedly died last week after undergoing a dental procedure, according to reports. Wichita police told KSN that Abiel Valenzuela Zapata was sedated at Tiny Teeth Pediatric Dentistry while he had some teeth extracted due to a gum infection. A heavily-redacted police report stated that the toddler was fine under sedation for 30 minutes until he was administered an undisclosed medication which caused his heart rate to drop and his right cheek to swell.
Florida StatePosted by
CrimeOnline

Murder Charges for Mom of 2 Sisters Pulled from Florida Canal

The mother of two young girls whose bodies were found in a Florida canal has been charged with their presumed murder. As CrimeOnline previously reported, sisters Destiny Hogan, 9; and Daysha Hogan, 7, were found dead hours apart on June 22 in a canal in Lauderville. Their mother, Tinessa Hogan, was taken into custody shortly after the bodies were discovered, amid reports that the mother had been offering to “baptize” area children, and had not reported her daughters missing before they were discovered dead.
Public SafetyPosted by
CrimeOnline

Boyfriend Fatally Beats Toddler, Then Calls Boy’s Mom About Buying a Puppy: Report

A Florida woman was charged on Tuesday with first-degree murder in last month’s death of her 3-year-old son. WESH reported that Jameson Nance was repeatedly beaten before his June 11 death, which occurred while he was in the care of his mother’s boyfriend. While Joshua Manns, 25, allegedly inflicted the injuries that killed Nance, police believe the boy’s mother, Erica Dotson, was aware her boyfriend was abusing her son and did not stop it.
RelationshipsPosted by
CrimeOnline

Mom Discovers 2 Sons’ Bodies After Dad Kills Them & Turns Gun on Himself

A father and two sons who were found dead at an Iowa home last week died from murder-suicide, according to authorities. Logan and Seth Phelon, 6 and 3, were found dead with their father Christopher Phelon, 32, at the father’s Algona home on July 5. The Iowa Department of Public Safety said in a statement that the two boys died of gunshot wounds and their deaths were ruled a homicide — while their father died of a self-inflicted gunshot and his manner of death was deemed a suicide.
Public SafetyPosted by
CrimeOnline

Crime Stories: Couple Heads to Mountain Cabin, Goes Missing. Human Torso Just Found.

Bart Halderson, 50, and his wife Krista Halderson, 53, have been missing since before the 4th of July holiday. Their son, 23-year-old Chandler Halderson, reported them missing after they didn’t return from what he said was a planned weekend trip to their cabin in Langlade County. Chandler Halderson has since been arrested on suspicion of providing a false report in a kidnapping investigation.
Public SafetyPosted by
CrimeOnline

Suspect FACETIMES as teen girl dies from gunshot wound to head in his car: Police

An Oklahoma man was arrested on Monday for the kidnapping and presumed slaying of a 17-year-old girl who vanished last week. KFOR reported that Haylie Gonzalez has not been seen since she attended a Fourth of July party at suspect Eduardo Bonilla-Lopez’s Oklahoma City home. The night of the gathering, Bonilla-Lopez, 18, allegedly video chatted with someone and showed them a female bleeding from her head in the front passenger seat.
Texas StatePosted by
CrimeOnline

BREAKING: Female body found in car pulled from Texas creek during search for missing mom

Authorities in Texas have found a body inside a vehicle that was pulled from Jones Creek in Richmond Monday morning. As previously reported, 41-year-old Allison Chapman Kempe was last seen leaving a restaurant in Richmond on Friday night, but did not make it home. Following a tip that a vehicle was seen in Jones Creek, investigators on Monday morning pulled a 2020 white Acura MDX that matched description and tag numbers of Kempe’s car, according to KTRK.
Philadelphia, PAPosted by
CrimeOnline

Gunman Opens Fire on Philadelphia City Bus, Shooter Flees with Victims Running for their Life [VIDEO]

Authorities in Pennsylvania are searching for a suspect or suspects in a public bus shooting that left a young man critically injured early Thursday morning. According to WPVI, shots rang out on a SEPTA bus in Philadelphia early Thursday morning just south of City Hall. One passenger was shot by the time the bus driver pulled over and opened the doors to let passengers out. All but the critically injured 29-year-old man escaped the vehicle; including, presumably, the shooter.
Public SafetyPosted by
CrimeOnline

Breaking: Federal Grand Jury Indicts Suspect Who Allegedly Dismembered Vanessa Guillén on 11 Counts

A Texas woman accused of dismembering Army soldier, Vanessa Guillén, has been indicted by a federal grand jury on 11 counts, including old and new charges. As CrimeOnline previously reported Cecily Aguilar, 22, is accused of helping her boyfriend, soldier Aaron Robinson, dismember 20-year-old Guillén, who had filed reports of sexual harassment on base. Robinson allegedly beat Guillén to death with a hammer inside a Fort Hood armory room in April 2020.

Comments / 5

Community Policy