Animals

Big News: Mylo has been found safe and sound

By Maureen Dahill
Caught in Southie
Caught in Southie
 6 days ago
After almost a week of stress and anguish for Aly Raisman, owner of the missing puppy, Mylo has been found! Here’s a post via social media on Friday night:

Caught in Southie

Caught in Southie

Boston, MA
Caught in Southie brings you the latest neighborhood news about South Boston, MA. Rich in history, even richer in characters, South Boston is the best place to live. From its gritty roots to its influx of new residents, it is the melting pot of all you want a city to be. We live and breathe Southie – that’s our mission.

Boston

Aly Raisman’s dog Mylo found safe after near week-long search

Mylo went missing in the Seaport District during a fireworks show on July 3. Aly Raisman has been reunited with her dog Mylo. The three-time Olympic gold medalist found her dog Friday after he went missing in the Seaport District on July 3. Raisman didn’t share the exact details of Mylo’s recovery, but thanked a pair of young women named Carla and Gayle along with Gayle’s dog.

