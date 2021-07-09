Cancel
Drought conditions force Missouri River water conservation

By Mike Peterson
kmaland.com
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the article(Omaha) -- Two years ago this month, floodwaters dominated the Missouri River Basin. Now, a lack of moisture is impacting navigation along the river. U.S. Army Corps of Engineers officials say water conservation measures were enacted for the second half of the navigation flow support season. Officials say very dry conditions continue to impact the upper basin above Sioux City, despite recent heavy rainfall in the lower basin. In fact, June runoff was 52% of average. John Remus, chief of the corps' Missouri River Basin Water Management Division, says the service level to support navigation was reduced by 1,500 cubic feet per second from the full service level on July 1st. During Thursday's monthly conference call, Remus says the basin's runoff forecast is still very low.

