Real Green People: How Maria Maring went from passive observer to wanting to save the Earth
Real Green People is a monthly feature that puts a spotlight on folks who are being the green change they want to see in the world. I’ve often said that one of the things that keeps me hopeful about saving the planet as human habitat are young people who are 'pissed' about the planet that they are inheriting. That’s why I am excited to feature 21-year-old Maria Maring here this month.thesouthern.com
Comments / 0