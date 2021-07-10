Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Wilmington, DE

'Stop the Violence' rally planned for Sunday in Wilmington

By Sean Greene
WDEL 1150AM
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWilmington City Councilwoman Zanthia Oliver said she struggles when she gets word from Wilmington Police Chief Robert Tracy that there has been another shooting in Wilmington. "Just heartbreak, just tears. They're doing the best they can do, they're locking them up, and then the A.G.'s office is letting them out. You have babies killing babies. You're talking about 13 and 14-year-olds killing each other, what were were doing at 13 and 14? I was going to camp."

www.wdel.com

Comments / 12

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Delaware Society
City
Wilmington, DE
Wilmington, DE
Crime & Safety
Local
Delaware Crime & Safety
Wilmington, DE
Society
Wilmington, DE
Government
Local
Delaware Government
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Kamala Harris
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Shooting#Protest Riot
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Advocacy
News Break
Public Safety
News Break
Society
News Break
Protests
News Break
Politics
Related
BusinessPosted by
ABC News

Regulator sues Amazon to force recall of hazardous products

Safety regulators are suing Amazon to force it to recall hazardous products sold on its site, including flammable children’s pajamas, faulty carbon monoxide detectors and hair dryers that don’t protect users from getting electrocuted. The U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission, which filed the complaint late Wednesday, said the online shopping...
POTUSPosted by
The Hill

Pentagon: Colombians arrested in Haiti leader's killing had US training

Some of the former Colombian servicemen who have been arrested in connection with the assassination of the Haitian president had received U.S. military training, the Pentagon confirmed Thursday. “A review of our training databases indicates that a small number of the Colombian individuals detained as part of this investigation had...
ProtestsPosted by
The Hill

Black caucus chair arrested at Capitol during voting rights protest

Congressional Black Caucus Chair Joyce Beatty (D-Ohio) led a group of pro-voting rights protesters into the Hart Senate Office Building Thursday afternoon, resulting in her being taken into custody. “We will not be turned around. We will keep walking. We will fight for freedom. We will fight for our right...

Comments / 12

Community Policy