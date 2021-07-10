'Stop the Violence' rally planned for Sunday in Wilmington

Wilmington City Councilwoman Zanthia Oliver said she struggles when she gets word from Wilmington Police Chief Robert Tracy that there has been another shooting in Wilmington. "Just heartbreak, just tears. They're doing the best they can do, they're locking them up, and then the A.G.'s office is letting them out. You have babies killing babies. You're talking about 13 and 14-year-olds killing each other, what were were doing at 13 and 14? I was going to camp."