Early Warning News Release of Isaac Maresky
Get inside Wall Street with StreetInsider Premium. Claim your 1-week free trial here. Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - July 9, 2021) - In accordance with the requirements of National Instrument 62-103 - The Early Warning System and Related Take-Over Bid and Insider Reporting Issues ("NI 62-103"), Isaac Benjamin Maresky ("Mr. Maresky"), former Chairman & Chief Executive Officer of Flow Beverage Corp. (formerly, RG One Corp.) (the "Company"), announces changes in his shareholdings.www.streetinsider.com
Comments / 0