Early Warning News Release of Isaac Maresky

StreetInsider.com
 11 days ago

Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - July 9, 2021) - In accordance with the requirements of National Instrument 62-103 - The Early Warning System and Related Take-Over Bid and Insider Reporting Issues ("NI 62-103"), Isaac Benjamin Maresky ("Mr. Maresky"), former Chairman & Chief Executive Officer of Flow Beverage Corp. (formerly, RG One Corp.) (the "Company"), announces changes in his shareholdings.

#Toronto#Streetinsider Premium#Newsfile Corp#National Instrument#Chairman#Flow Beverage Corp#Rg One Corp#Company#Flow Water Inc#The Rto Transaction#Ni#The Early Warning Report
San Jose, CAthepress.net

Spectra7 Announces Share Consolidation

Company files articles of continuance to move its governing jurisdiction to the Province of Ontario. SAN JOSE, Calif., July 19, 2021 /CNW/ -- (TSXV:SEV) (OTCQB:SPVNF) Spectra7 Microsystems Inc. ("Spectra7" or the "Company"), announces that board of directors of the Company has approved a consolidation of the Company's issued and outstanding common shares on the basis one new common share for every 50 existing common shares (the "Consolidation").
BusinessStreetInsider.com

Ivrnet Announces Change of Location of Annual General Meeting

CALGARY, AB / ACCESSWIRE / July 19, 2021 / Ivrnet Inc. (TSX.V:IVI) ("Ivrnet" or the "Company") announces that it has changed the venue for its 2021 Annual General Meeting of Shareholders scheduled for 10:00 am Mountain Time on July 23, 2021 to Suite 4000, 520 - 3rd Ave SW, Calgary, Alberta (the Meeting").
BusinessPosted by
TheStreet

P. Peter Pascali Updates Early Warning Report

MONTREAL, July 15, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- P. Peter Pascali, President and Chief Executive Officer of PyroGenesis Canada Inc. (http://pyrogenesis.com) (TSX: PYR) (PYR) (FRA: 8PY), a high-tech company (hereinafter referred to as the "Company" or "PyroGenesis"), that designs, develops, manufactures and commercializes plasma atomized metal powders, environmentally friendly plasma waste-to-energy systems and clean plasma torch products, has filed today an updated early warning report with respect to his shareholdings in PyroGenesis in connection with his proposed disposition (the " Proposed Disposition") through the facilities of the Toronto Stock Exchange of up to 765,000 common shares of PyroGenesis (" Common Shares") held by Fiducie de Crédit Mellon Trust (the " Trust") under an automatic securities disposition plan (" ASDP") and a notice of intention to distribute securities (Form 45-102F1) filed by Mr. Pascali and available under the SEDAR profile of PyroGenesis at www.sedar.com.
Businessbuffalonynews.net

American Manganese Files Preliminary Base Shelf Prospectus

SURREY, BC / ACCESSWIRE / July 19, 2021 / American Manganese Inc. ('AMY' or the 'Company') (TSXV:AMY)(OTCQB:AMYZF)(FSE:2AM) has filed a preliminary short form base shelf prospectus (the 'Shelf Prospectus') with the British Columbia Securities Commission. The objective of filing the Shelf Prospectus is to provide the Company with the financial flexibility to take advantage of financing opportunities and favourable market conditions, if and when desired, once the filing is made final.
Marketsdallassun.com

Kalo Gold to Begin Trading on the OTCQB Market in United States

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / July 19, 2021 / KALO GOLD HOLDINGS CORP. (TSXV:KALO) ('Kalo Gold,' or the 'Company'), is pleased to announce that it has qualified for trading on the OTCQB® Venture Market (the 'OTCQB') in the United States operated by the OTC Markets Group Inc. Kalo Gold's common...
Businessalbuquerqueexpress.com

Infinite Ore Signs Loi With Trillium Gold to Sell Interest in Eastern Vision Project in Red Lake

- Infinite Ore to Refocus on Jackpot Lithium Project - VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / July 19, 2021 / Infinite Ore Corp. (the 'Company' or 'Infinite') (TSXV:ILI)(OTCQB:ARXRF) announced today that it has entered into a non-binding Letter of Intent ('LOI') with Trillium Gold Mines Inc. (TSXV:TGM) ('Trillium') whereby Trillium will acquire, subject to certain terms and conditions, all of Infinite's property holdings known as the Eastern Vision Project located in the Confederation Lake assemblage of the Birch-Uchi greenstone belt near Red Lake, Ontario (the 'Proposed Transaction').
charlottenews.net

Avidian Commences Exploration at the Golden Zone Project in Alaska

TORONTO, ON / ACCESSWIRE / July 19, 2021 / Avidian Gold Corp. ('Avidian' or the 'Company') (TSX-V:AVG)(OTCQB:AVGDF) is pleased to announce that the Company has received its 5-year exploration permit and has commenced exploration activities at the district scale (125.5 sq. km) Golden Zone Project in south-central Alaska. The property is strategically located midway between Anchorage and Fairbanks and only 10 km west of paved State Highway 3, the Alaska Railroad and the 345 kV Alaska Intertie power lines.
Metal Miningalbuquerqueexpress.com

Elizabeth Gold Project - Metallurgical Result

PERTH, AUSTRALIA / ACCESSWIRE / July 19, 2021 / Tempus Resources Ltd ('Tempus' or 'the Company' ) (ASX:TMR)(TSX.V:TMRR)(OTCQB:TMRFF) is pleased to announce the results of a consolidated metallurgical review completed by JDS Energy & Mining Inc. ('JDS Mining'). The review focussed on the options for processing Elizabeth ore based on the results of a metallurgical test work program completed by G&T Metallurgical Services Ltd. ('G&T Met') in 2009-2010 at their laboratories in Kamloops, British Columbia.
Metal MiningBusiness Insider

Bluestone Increases Cerro Blanco Mineral Resource to 3.1 Moz gold and 13.4 Moz silver

VANCOUVER, BC, July 19, 2021 /CNW/ - Bluestone Resources Inc. (TSXV: BSR) (OTCQB: BBSRF) ("Bluestone" or the "Company") is pleased to announce an updated Mineral Resource Estimate for its 100% owned Cerro Blanco gold project located in southern Guatemala. The resource estimate is an update to the resource disclosed in the preliminary economic assessment (see press release 28 February 2021) and will be the basis for the feasibility study currently underway.
Economyalbuquerqueexpress.com

Canagold Announces Additional Results from New Polaris Drill Program Including 14.3 gpt Au Over 2.7 m and 15.3 gpt Au Over 1.7 m

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / July 19, 2021 / Canagold Resources Ltd. (TSX:CCM, OTCQB:CRCUF, Frankfurt:CANA) announces high-grade gold assay results for two more drill holes from the ongoing 24,000 meter (m), 47-hole drill program at its 100% owned New Polaris Gold project in northwestern British Columbia, located 100 kilometers (km) south of Atlin and 60 km northeast of Juneau, Alaska. New Polaris lies within the Taku River Tlingit First Nations traditional territory. Canagold is committed to providing employment and business opportunities that help support the local economies in the vicinity of its exploration projects. The focus of the drill program is the C West Main vein system which hosts a major part of the gold resources at New Polaris.
Energy IndustryBusiness Insider

NG Energy Provides an Update on the GTX Facilities

VANCOUVER, BC, July 19, 2021 /CNW/ - NG Energy International Corp. ("NGE" or the "Company") (TSXV: GASX) (OTCQX: GASXF) is pleased to provide an update on the construction progress of the production facilities that will connect the Maria Conchita block (the "Block") to the national gas transportation system of Colombia. Enefenco Group, in charge of the Engineering, Procurement and Construction contract (the "EPC Contract") for the buildout and assembly of the plant and all complementary systems, already has the majority of the equipment required for the plant construction onsite; specifically, the dehydration system, generators of gas and diesel, the cooling chiller, the coalescing filter, valves and separators. Enefenco also reported that it has made significant advances in carrying out the tests that guarantee that the equipment complies with the API510 standards.
Nevada Statealbuquerqueexpress.com

RE-TRANSMISSION: Viva Gold Increases Land Position at its 100% Owned Tonopah Gold Project in Nevada

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / July 19, 2021 / Viva Gold Corp. (TSX.V:VAU)(OTCQB:VAUCF) (the 'Company' or 'Viva') is pleased to announce that it has staked an additional 69 unpatented lode mining claims at its Tonopah Gold Project ('Tonopah'), located on the prolific Walker Lane mineral trend in Nevada. No royalty interest will be payable on these 69 claims under current mining law. These additional claims bring the total land position at Tonopah to 513 mining claims or approximately 10,500 acres (~4,250 hectares) of land and secures what is believed to be additional highly prospective ground along the principal northwest trend of gold mineralization at Tonopah, while also adding a mile of southern extension to the property along the Rye Patch fault zone where additional gold mineralization potential is believed to exist.
Metal MiningBusiness Insider

Vox notes the successful commencement of the commissioning of the Segilola Gold plant

TORONTO, July 19, 2021 /CNW/ - Vox Royalty Corp. (TSXV: VOX) ("Vox" or the "Company"), a high growth precious metals focussed royalty company, is pleased to note the announcement by Thor Explorations Ltd. (TSXV: THX) ("Thor") that it has commenced the commissioning of its gold processing plant following the successful turning of the mills at its Segilola Gold Project ("Segilola") in Nigeria. Thor expects to pour its first gold from Segilola before the end of July 2021.
MarketsBusiness Insider

TSX Venture Exchange Stock Maintenance Bulletins

MIZA III VENTURES INC. ("MIZA.P. Further to TSX Venture Exchange bulletin dated July 15, 2021, effective at the open of market July 21, 2021 shares of the Company will resume trading. ________________________________________. NORRLAND GOLD CORP. ("NORR. ") [formerly PKS CAPITAL CORP. ("PKS.P. ")]. BULLETIN TYPE: Qualifying Transaction-Completed, Private Placement-Non-Brokered, Name...
American Fork, UTHerald-Journal

IBC Selected by Isondo Precious Metals to Supply SuperLig® Molecular Recognition Technology (MRT) System for Platinum Group Metals and Gold Production

AMERICAN FORK, Utah, July 19, 2021 /CNW/ -- IBC Advanced Technologies, Inc. ("IBC") has been selected by Isondo Precious Metals ("IPM") to supply a fully integrated SuperLig® Molecular Recognition Technology ("MRT") system to recycle Platinum Group Metals ("PGMs") and Gold at IPM's operational facility that is starting construction in Johannesburg, South Africa. The modern precious metal facility is designed to recycle PGMs from IPM's manufacturing operations and spent PGM-containing secondary materials, such as autocatalytic converters, as well as other concentrate feedstocks available. IPM's state-of-the-art manufacturing plant will produce Membrane Electrode Assemblies ("MEAs") and PGM based catalysts as well as PGM chemicals for fuel cells and electrolyzers, that underpin the green hydrogen economy.
EconomyStreetInsider.com

CAVU Intersects Copper-Bearing Skarn at Hopper Copper-Gold Project and Updates on Current Drilling Program

Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - July 19, 2021) - CAVU Mining Corp. (CSE: CAVU) (FSE: 8NQ) ("CAVU" or the "Company"), reports that approximately 250 meters has been drilled in 3 holes on the Hopper Copper-Gold Project in Yukon prior to a temporary pause in drilling due to a posed safety risk to personnel from a forest fire in the area. The crew has been temporarily moved to Whitehorse, Yukon and the Company expects the drilling program to commence shortly after receiving clearance from the local authorities. The Hopper Property is in the traditional territory of the Champagne Aishihik First Nations.
IndustryStreetInsider.com

Tectonic Metals Inc. Discusses Potential of Alaska Drill Programs with The Stock Day Podcast

Phoenix, Arizona--(Newsfile Corp. - July 19, 2021) - The Stock Day Podcast welcomed Tectonic Metals Inc. (TSXV: TECT) (OTCQB: TETOF) (FSE: T15B) (the "Company" or "Tectonic"), a mineral exploration company created and operated by an experienced and well-respected technical and financial team with a track record of wealth creation for shareholders. CEO of the Company, Tony Reda, joined Stock Day host Everett Jolly.
Financial Reportsmodernreaders.com

First Quantum Minerals Ltd. (TSE:FM) Forecasted to Earn Q2 2021 Earnings of $0.34 Per Share

First Quantum Minerals Ltd. (TSE:FM) – National Bank Financial issued their Q2 2021 EPS estimates for First Quantum Minerals in a research note issued on Thursday, July 15th. National Bank Financial analyst S. Nagle forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $0.34 for the quarter. National Bank Financial currently has a “NA” rating and a $38.50 price target on the stock.

