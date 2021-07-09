Early Warning News Release of Isaac Maresky

VANCOUVER, BC, July 19, 2021 /CNW/ - NG Energy International Corp. ("NGE" or the "Company") (TSXV: GASX) (OTCQX: GASXF) is pleased to provide an update on the construction progress of the production facilities that will connect the Maria Conchita block (the "Block") to the national gas transportation system of Colombia. Enefenco Group, in charge of the Engineering, Procurement and Construction contract (the "EPC Contract") for the buildout and assembly of the plant and all complementary systems, already has the majority of the equipment required for the plant construction onsite; specifically, the dehydration system, generators of gas and diesel, the cooling chiller, the coalescing filter, valves and separators. Enefenco also reported that it has made significant advances in carrying out the tests that guarantee that the equipment complies with the API510 standards.