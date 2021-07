Well, good people, the heat is upon us. We've been warned it was coming, and here it is. The impact(s) of Climate Change we can feel and touch. When we go out driving in our infernal internal combustion engine-powered vehicles, we are a big part of the situation that's bringing the heat. Like the coal-burning industry, we are releasing a lot more carbon into the atmosphere which is allowing more of the Sun's heat to reach the Earth and get things really hot all around us.