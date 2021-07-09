Cancel
Collier County, FL

Collier County officials to remove 3 derelict boats

By Christy Soto
ABC7 Fort Myers
ABC7 Fort Myers
 6 days ago
COLLIER COUNTY, Fla.– Collier County has applied for a grant to remove three derelict vessels one on factory bay, another on Keewaydin Island, and one-off Naples Bay.

“It’s way long overdue, finally, there was funding,” Collier County Commissioner Rick LoCastro said.

Commissioner LoCastro says there are many abandoned boats across Collier County but the three selected are a priority; they’re a navigational and environmental hazard.

“There are several in my district that actually poses what I think are major safety issues. We only need one pontoon boat to plow in the sailboat at full speed and then everybody is going to be wondering why we didn’t remove that boat 5 years ago,” LoCastro said.

Dawn Henderson lives off Factory Bay and she says the abandoned sailboat is an eyesore.

“It’s right there all the time and it’s very irritating, to say the least,” Henderson said.

The estimated cost to remove all three of these boats will cost $37,400. FWC would be in charge of removing them.

Commissioner LoCastro says he expects to have these boats removed in the next couple of weeks.

