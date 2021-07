Nikki Dickson took her 5-year-old son, Dominic, to get some of his teeth filled back in March. He had a bad reaction to the anesthesia, preventing him from breathing. “I just started hyperventilating, I couldn’t breathe. So I got up and I said, “Where’s he at? Where’s he at? I need to get with him, I need to get back there with my baby,'” Dickson said.