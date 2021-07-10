Cancel
Owensboro, KY

Owensboro High School considering renovation proposals for athletic facilities

By Josh Lucca
14news.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleOWENSBORO, Ky. (WFIE) - Owensboro High School athletic facilities may see some changes in the next few years. Athletic Director Todd Harper has presented upgrades to the Owensboro Board of Education as a sort of wishlist for the athletic department. Proposals include renovations to existing fields, but also a new indoor facility that could house multiple sports and serve as a practice facility in case of poor weather.

