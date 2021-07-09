Cancel
Niagara County, NY

County reopening immunization clinic

Niagara Gazette
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Niagara County Department of Health is re-opening its immunization clinic beginning July 27. It will be offered by appointment only on Tuesdays. Call 278-1903 to schedule. Immunizations offered include all required and recommended childhood vaccinations as well as recommended adult vaccines, to include COVID-19 vaccine. The Niagara County Department of Health also offers immunizations to children up to 19 years of age through the Vaccines for Children’s (VFC) Program. Immunization clinics are held in Niagara Falls and Lockport.

www.niagara-gazette.com

#Immunizations#Health Clinics
