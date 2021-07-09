Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Pacific County, WA

Tansy ragwort is a nasty, invasive weed

chinookobserver.com
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe bright yellow flower popping-up in clusters along local roads this month is called tansy ragwort (Jacobaea vulgaris), and it is a nasty, invasive weed. Tansy is highly toxic to humans and livestock, and when ingested can cause bloody diarrhea, liver failure, and a myriad of other unpleasant symptoms, including death. Alkaloids found in the flowers, leaves, stems, and roots are metabolized by enzymes in the liver into more toxic forms. These toxic metabolites accumulate and eventually cause irreversible damage, including cirrhosis and liver failure. Since the damage is cumulative, repeated exposure poses the greatest risk. Tansy is a common problem in pastures and rangeland, where it easily out-competes native vegetation and reduces available grazing acreage. Most animals will avoid grazing on tansy in the field because it has a bitter taste. But when cut and dried, it retains its toxic properties and loses the bitterness. Tansy hidden in a hayfield can be easily harvested, dried, baled, sold and served before anyone is the wiser, especially the hungry animals.

www.chinookobserver.com

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Washington Industry
Local
Washington Business
County
Pacific County, WA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Weeds#Weed Control#Noxious Weed#Herbicides
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Economy
News Break
Agriculture
News Break
Industry
Related
Agriculturewestbendnews.net

Controlling Poisonous Weeds

Some weeds are worse than others, especially poisonous weeds that are dangerous to humans, livestock, and pets! While attending several summer parties in Northwest Ohio (graduation, July 4th, picnics), several poisonous noxious weeds were observed this year. Poison hemlock (Conium maculatum L.) and wild parsnip (Pastinaca sativa L.) are invasive non-native weeds often found growing together in Ohio. Both plants are in the carrot family and are similar to Queen Anne’s Lace or wild carrot (Daucus carota), the difference being that both these plants are poisonous and bloom earlier in the growing season. Both weeds are prolific seed producers with seeds remaining viable for 4 – 6 years for poison hemlock and around 4 years for wild parsnip, making these poisonous weeds hard to control.
Animalsourherald.com

A Moth Invasion

Occasionally I get an email from a camp, school, or even my local Rotary asking if I can present an insect program. So it was not unusual last week for me to hand insect nets to excited Cub Scouts. I led them toward some ash trees and made sure each scout had an insect to examine under the microscope. Our […]
AgriculturePost Register

War on Weeds: Povertyweed

Povertyweed or sumpweed (Iva axillaris) is a native, creeping/spreading perennial. It thrives in harsh environments and alkaline soils. The presence of povertyweed can be an indication of poor land management, although it will also infest land that is well-maintained. The gray-green leaves are simple, opposite at the base, and alternate...
kbbi.org

Homer grown: Invasive/Common Weeds, Dandelion Mead

For this episode host Desiree Hagen talks with the Invasive Species Manager from Homer Soil and Water Conservation District Katherine Schake about invasive species, common plants in the garden, what they are and how you might utilize them. Then we head to the Brew Shop and make dandelion mead (with...
Tehachapi, CATehechapi News

Beware the Yellow Starthistle, a very invasive weed

A very obnoxious weed with a pretty name is the Yellow Starthistle. This scourge on the land of the western U.S. was discovered in the Tehachapi area and Bear Valley Springs in 1990 by Chuck McCollough, founder of Triassic Legacy Winery. You can see that at the end of some...
Broadus, MTpowderriverexaminer.com

Invasive Grassy Weeds Workshop

The best way to prevent invasive weeds from overtaking the range or cropland is early detection and control, according to Montana State University (MSU) Extension Powder River Agent Mary Rumph. “The problem with grassy noxious weeds is identification,” said Rumph. “Too often, the invading grass isn’t very obvious until it...
AgriculturePost Register

War on Weeds: Water hemlock

Water hemlock (Cicuta douglasii or Cicuta maculata), a perennial, is the most poisonous native North American plant. All parts of the plant are poisonous to warm-blooded animals. The plant typically grows in wet areas of pastures, ditch banks, and swamps. The plant tissues are still toxic in silage or dried hay.
Norwalk, CTPosted by
Nancy on Norwalk

Invasive weeds: Time to go

A big thank-you to City of Norwalk Department of Public Works (DPW) for deploying a crew to Oak Hills Park to remove the overgrowth of invasive weeds in the nature center area. This will allow native plants to flourish, providing improved shelter and food for our wildlife. This six-man DPW...
Mineral, WAColumbian

Invasive weed at Mineral Lake to be eradicated this summer

CENTRALIA — An invasive weed in Mineral Lake threatens to tangle up boat motors, out-compete native species and impact critical habitat. Eurasian watermilfoil is a common pest in Washington, and was first detected in Mineral lake last fall. The good news is that the plant — one of the most...
Big Sky, MTLone Peak Lookout

Keep the invasives out

Most individuals in Big Sky enjoy the outdoors right? Many of us enjoy things like hiking, biking and seeing wildlife in the summertime. Big Sky is truly a place unlike any other and most of us would like to keep it that way. However, there is a serious problem that could threaten all of these things, invasive species. No, the effects will not happen overnight but they could be monumental in time. The Gallatin Invasive Species Alliance(GISA) works to combat this problem in our ecosystem. One of the many ways they do so is through their educational Wildflower and Weed Hikes.
InstagramColossal

Tightly Woven Baskets Intertwine Invasive Plants and Weeds into Adorable Miniatures

From a single dandelion or bindweed, Suzie Grieve weaves minuscule baskets, pouches, and other wearables that are smaller than the tip of her finger. The braided vessels are the result of a lengthy, holistic process that extends from foraging the wild fibers to twisting the processed cords into durable little containers. Whether striped, checkered, or coiled in rows, each basket is a testament to Grieve’s patience and ability to adapt a traditional craft into an unusually tiny form.
Gardeningnjhcn.org

Weeds, and Other Conundrums

The dicti0nary defines a weed as “a wild plant growing where it is not wanted and in competition with cultivated plants.” Sounds about right in line with the way we all perceive weeds in our gardens, our lawns, and our public spaces in general. We’re taught to pluck them from their roots, toss them aside, and hope they never grow back (even though almost inevitably, they will).
Agriculturecorvallisadvocate.com

Not All Weeds Are Created Equally

A weed, by definition, is a volunteer plant — persistent, prolific, and interfering with human activity. Modern agriculture, largely based on large swaths of monoculture, has little room for weeds. But one person’s weed may be another person’s treasure. Over the centuries people have used common plants for food and...
Martinsville, VAMartinsville Bulletin

Into the weeds of growing flowers

Beginning gardeners are in for a rude awakening: Growing flowers has very little to do with the actual flowers themselves. Flowers are just byproducts of dirt, weeds, sweat and mulch, in a never-ending cycle. Even when you get flowers, they don’t stay in bloom for long, so it’s more about...
HealthNewsweek

'I Was Addicted to Alcohol and Meth. My Body Is a Warning'

I quit alcohol on January 13, 2021. My husband's birthday is on New Year's Day and when I woke up on January 2 this year, after drinking the night before, I drank straight shots of vodka and it came right back up out of my nose. My body just started rejecting alcohol.
Skin CareSt. Louis Post-Dispatch

People's Pharmacy: What makes toenails thick?

Q • Not long ago, you wrote about toenails that were too thick to clip. I’ve had this problem and use a wide-jaw toenail clipper by Mehaz. It does the trick. Not all hard, thick toenails are caused by fungal infections. I’ve been dealing with this for seven years on both my big and little toes.
AnimalsPosted by
CatTime

Food Allergies In Cats: Symptoms, Causes, & Treatments

Food allergies in cats come about when the immune system has an over-reaction in response to a specific type of food. In many cases, these allergic reactions appear as visible skin irritations. Here's what you should know. The post Food Allergies In Cats: Symptoms, Causes, & Treatments appeared first on CatTime.

Comments / 0

Community Policy