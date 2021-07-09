Tansy ragwort is a nasty, invasive weed

The bright yellow flower popping-up in clusters along local roads this month is called tansy ragwort (Jacobaea vulgaris), and it is a nasty, invasive weed. Tansy is highly toxic to humans and livestock, and when ingested can cause bloody diarrhea, liver failure, and a myriad of other unpleasant symptoms, including death. Alkaloids found in the flowers, leaves, stems, and roots are metabolized by enzymes in the liver into more toxic forms. These toxic metabolites accumulate and eventually cause irreversible damage, including cirrhosis and liver failure. Since the damage is cumulative, repeated exposure poses the greatest risk. Tansy is a common problem in pastures and rangeland, where it easily out-competes native vegetation and reduces available grazing acreage. Most animals will avoid grazing on tansy in the field because it has a bitter taste. But when cut and dried, it retains its toxic properties and loses the bitterness. Tansy hidden in a hayfield can be easily harvested, dried, baled, sold and served before anyone is the wiser, especially the hungry animals.