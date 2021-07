CHENEY, Kan. (KAKE) - Hundreds of young Kansans on Friday said they were glad to get the chance to compete in this year's Sedgwick County Fair 4-H competition in-person. The Sedgwick County Fair was canceled in 2020 as cases of COVID-19 surged in Kansas. That cancellation caused the Kansas 4-H Foundation to shift gears, meaning in-person competitions with a huge turnout were not possible.