Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
MLB

Angels' Mike Trout: Start of rehab unclear

CBS Sports
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleManager Joe Maddon said the Angels have yet to decide when Trout (calf) will begin a rehab assignment, Rhett Bollinger of MLB.com reports. The Angels' skipper added that Trout will be re-evaluated after continuing his workouts through the All-Star break next week. Having been sidelined since May 17, the outfielder will likely require more than one or two games of rehab, so a late-July activation appears to be the best-case scenario for Trout.

www.cbssports.com

Comments / 0

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Joe Maddon
Person
Mike Trout
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The Angels#Rehab#Mlb Com
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
MLB Teams
Los Angeles Angels
News Break
MLB
News Break
Baseball
News Break
Sports
Related
MLBPosted by
ClutchPoints

Mike Trout reacts to Angels pulling off historic feat despite Shohei Ohtani’s clunker vs. Yankees

Contrary to popular Twitter belief, Los Angeles Angels star Shohei Ohtani can have an off night on the mound just like imperfect human beings. That was very much apparent Wednesday night when the New York Yankees gave Ohtani a rude welcome in the Bronx, scoring seven runs on just two hits off of him. Ohtani was pulled from the game without even finishing the first inning and recording at least a second strikeout. Without Mike Trout, the prospect of the Angels winning the game after being down 7-2 in the first inning was dim.
MLBPosted by
FanSided

Red Sox screwed over by umps on bizarre ‘neighborhood play’ replay (Video)

The Boston Red Sox had reason to be angry over a controversial double play call during Wednesday’s game against the Los Angeles Angels. The Boston Red Sox entered Wednesday’s game looking to clinch the three-game series against the Los Angeles Angels before they headed back to the East Coast to face the Philadelphia Phillies. That did not happen, as the Red Sox went on to lose to the Angels 5-4. However, one of the largest takeaways was over a controversial double-play.
MLBPosted by
NJ.com

What Yankees’ Aaron Judge thinks of Angels’ Shohei Ohtani

NEW YORK — Angels star Shohei Ohtani crushed two home runs in the Yankees’ 11-5 win at Yankee Stadium on Tuesday night. Ohtani, who also went deep Monday, will start on the mound and hit for himself Wednesday. Introducing Yankees Insider: Get exclusive news, behind-the-scenes observations and the ability to...
MLBSporting News

Angels' Mike Trout on Shohei Ohtani's most impressive trait, MLB's sticky stuff crackdown

Mike Trout may have the best seat in the house. The superstar outfielder is, unfortunately, still nursing a calf injury that will keep him out until after the All-Star Break. But while Trout has been sidelined, teammate Shohei Ohtani has been stealing the show, something typically reserved for Trout — and doing things that baseball hasn't seen in, well, ever.
MLBBleacher Report

Video: Angels' Mike Trout Calls Shohei Ohtani During 2021 MLB Home Run Derby

There are far worse hitters to get advice from during a Home Run Derby than Mike Trout. That is what happened for Los Angeles Angels star Shohei Ohtani during Monday's 2021 Home Run Derby. His teammate called him in the first round as the pitcher and slugger looked tired while competing against Juan Soto:
MLBEmerald Media

Gabe Matthews signs with Los Angeles Angels

Oregon first baseman Gabe Matthews announced via an Instagram post on Wednesday afternoon that he has signed a free agent deal with the Los Angeles Angels. The news comes just a day after teammate Kenyon Yovan signed a deal with the Angels. Both went unselected in the 20-round MLB draft, despite having standout years for the Ducks.
MLBPinstripe Alley

Yankees potential trade partner: Los Angeles Angels

Not at all unlike the Yankees, the Los Angeles Angels are a team built around a couple of immovable parts. The Angels — the team with the sixth-highest payroll in baseball — have committed more than half of a billion dollars to Mike Trout and Anthony Rendon, with a likely mega-payday headed Shohei Ohtani’s way in a couple of years. Similarly, the Yankees have committed to spreading more than a half-billion across the likes of Giancarlo Stanton, DJ LeMahieu, and Gerrit Cole. Still, in two years, they’ll have to make a decision as to whether Aaron Judge will become a fourth massively expensive piece of the franchise’s future.
MLBPosted by
MLB Trade Rumors

Angels GM Perry Minasian provides updates on Mike Trout, Justin Upton

The Angels are expecting some major reinforcements to their lineup, but the exact timing of at least two of those bats is still up in the air. GM Perry Minasian told MLB.com’s Rhett Bollinger and other reporters that the Angels haven't yet determined a start date for Mike Trout’s minor league rehab assignment, while Justin Upton might need a rehab assignment of his own before he is activated from the 10-day injured list.
MLBsemoball.com

Angels' Trout optimistic he can return after All-Star break

ANAHEIM, Calif. (AP) -- Slugger Mike Trout is optimistic that he can be back in the Los Angeles Angels' lineup shortly after the All-Star break. Trout said before Friday's game against the Baltimore Orioles that he started swinging a bat a couple days ago along with playing catch and jogging.
MLBRaleigh News & Observer

Eshelman expected to start for the Orioles against Angels

Baltimore Orioles (27-56, fifth in the AL East) vs. Los Angeles Angels (41-41, fourth in the AL West) PITCHING PROBABLES: Orioles: Thomas Eshelman (0-1, 6.57 ERA, 1.70 WHIP, 4 strikeouts) Angels: Patrick Sandoval (2-2, 4.09 ERA, 1.25 WHIP, 46 strikeouts) FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Angels -218, Orioles +185; over/under is 10...
MLBCBS Sports

Angels' Shohei Ohtani: Hitting again as starting pitcher

Ohtani is batting second as the starting pitcher Tuesday against the Red Sox. Ohtani will remain in the lineup as the pitcher despite his last start resulting in the Angels being forced to remove him in the first inning.
MLBPosted by
The Spun

Mike Trout Reacts To The Angels’ Epic Comeback Win

Trailing 8-4 with one out in the top of the ninth, the Angels’ odds of coming back and beating the Yankees were at an all-time low. Then, a miracle ensued, and even the great Mike Trout couldn’t believe. Rising star first baseman Jared Walsh was the hero of the night....
MLBPosted by
Daily Herald

Eovaldi scheduled to start for Boston against Los Angeles

Boston Red Sox (54-32, first in the AL East) vs. Los Angeles Angels (42-42, fourth in the AL West) PITCHING PROBABLES: Red Sox: Nathan Eovaldi (9-4, 3.32 ERA, 1.19 WHIP, 90 strikeouts) Angels: Shohei Ohtani (3-1, 3.60 ERA, 1.27 WHIP, 83 strikeouts) FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Angels -104, Red Sox -112;...
MLBPosted by
The Associated Press

Gonzales expected to start as Mariners host the Angels

Los Angeles Angels (44-42, fourth in the AL West) vs. Seattle Mariners (46-42, third in the AL West) PITCHING PROBABLES: Angels: Alex Cobb (6-3, 4.60 ERA, 1.22 WHIP, 69 strikeouts) Mariners: Marco Gonzales (1-5, 5.82 ERA, 1.41 WHIP, 46 strikeouts) FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Mariners +110, Angels -127; over/under is 8...
MLBRaleigh News & Observer

Heaney expected to start as Los Angeles hosts Boston

Boston Red Sox (54-33, first in the AL East) vs. Los Angeles Angels (43-42, fourth in the AL West) PITCHING PROBABLES: Red Sox: Eduardo Rodriguez (6-4, 5.42 ERA, 1.35 WHIP, 99 strikeouts) Angels: Andrew Heaney (4-6, 5.40 ERA, 1.34 WHIP, 89 strikeouts) FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Angels +109, Red Sox -126;...
Dayton Daily News

Miami standout on being drafted top 10, joining Trout, Ohtani on Angels: ‘It’s surreal’

OXFORD – Red balloons decorated the sidewalks outside of Miami University’s Goggin Ice Center. RedHawk cheerleaders welcomed visitors as they stepped through the arena’s main entrance and graciously offered directions to Sunday night’s main event. Bowls filled commemorative baseballs with “Sam Bachman All-American” on one side and “June 11, 2021 Draft Day, Miami University, Oxford, Ohio” sat on window sills.

Comments / 0

Community Policy