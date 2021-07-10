Angels' Mike Trout: Start of rehab unclear

Contrary to popular Twitter belief, Los Angeles Angels star Shohei Ohtani can have an off night on the mound just like imperfect human beings. That was very much apparent Wednesday night when the New York Yankees gave Ohtani a rude welcome in the Bronx, scoring seven runs on just two hits off of him. Ohtani was pulled from the game without even finishing the first inning and recording at least a second strikeout. Without Mike Trout, the prospect of the Angels winning the game after being down 7-2 in the first inning was dim.