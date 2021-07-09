Road Work Ahead: Work, detours to have impact on traffic flow

Buy Now A sign alerts drivers to road work Thursday on Division Street in Mount Vernon. Oliver Hamlin / Skagit Valley Herald

Road projects in the area could affect traffic flow, starting next week.

Here are several to watch for:

Expect detours at Bow Hill Road

Work starts Monday on a $2.5 million reconstruction of a stretch of Bow Hill Road.

The road between Darrk Lane — near The Skagit Casino Resort — and Old Highway 99 will be closed to traffic for the duration of the project, which is expected to conclude in spring of 2022, according to a news release from the county.

Crews from Granite Construction will repave the road, widen lanes, extend shoulders, improve stormwater facilities and install materials to improve the stability of the slope.

Project Manager David Walde said the street has seen some erosion and slide activity over the years, making this work necessary.

Walls will be built on the downslope to support the south side of the road, and crews will install rods into the soil on the north side to help stabilize the hill, he said.

This kind of work requires large equipment and will take up enough of the road that allowing regular traffic through will be impossible, Walde said.

“It just wasn’t safe to have traffic running through there,” he said.

The county has established detour routes, asking drivers to use the Interstate 5 exits at Cook Road or Lake Samish Road to access Old Highway 99.

Locals will be able to access Jennifer Lane via Old Highway 99, and access to the Skagit Public Utility District’s self-serve water station at 18994 Bow Hill Road will be maintained throughout the project, according to the release.

Funding comes primarily from a $2.3 million grant from the Washington State County Road Administration Board. The county is providing $170,000 from its economic development fund.

Three MV road projects to affect traffic through summer

Three upcoming road resurfacing projects in Mount Vernon will affect traffic, according to a news release from the city.

The first, on Little Mountain Road starting at the entrance to Little Mountain Park and going east, is set to run from July 13-19. Drivers should anticipate delays throughout, with the greatest impact expected from 7 a.m. to 6 p.m. on July 13-14, according to the release.

From July 19 to Aug. 24, crews will be working on Laventure Road between Section Street to College Way. The longest delays are expected from 7 a.m. to 6 p.m. from July 26-28 and Aug. 2-4.

Work on Fir Street from Laventure Road nearly to Waugh Road will start July 22 and conclude Aug. 26. Delays will be longest from 7 a.m. to 6 p.m. July 29-30 and Aug. 5-6.

Combined, the projects will cost $1.2 million and are funded from a voter-approved 0.2% sales tax increase earmarked for transportation projects, according to the release.