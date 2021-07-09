Florida condo death toll rises to 79 after another body is found

A rescue worker is seen as search-and-rescue efforts resume the day after the managed demolition of the remaining part of Champlain Towers South complex in Surfside, Florida, U.S. July 5, 2021. (Marco Bello, Reuters) SURFSIDE, Fla. (Reuters) – The death toll in the collapse of a Miami-area condominium tower rose to 79 on Friday after workers extracted 14 more bodies from the ruins and said they had reduced the pile of debris down nearly to ground level.