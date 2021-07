The Oregon governor acts on the same day the heat-related death toll rises to 107 statewide and 67 in Multnomah County.Gov. Kate Brown ordered the Oregon Health and Safety Administration to enact emergency rules to protest workers in extreme heat on Tuesday, July 6, the same day death toll from record-breaking temperatures rose to 107 statewide and 67 in Multnomah County. In a July 6 press release, Brown's office said these "temporary rules are expected to expand requirements for employers to provide shade, rest time and cool water for workers during high and extreme heat events." Permanent rules...