Jasper-Newton-Sabine-Tyler County Farm Service Agency Holds County Committee Election
Jasper-Newton-Sabine-Tyler County Farm Service Agency Holds County Committee Election. (Jasper, TX), July 09, 2021 – U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) Farm Service Agency (FSA) Executive Director Reagan Robertson in Sabine County reminds farmers and landowners that FSA is hosting an informational meeting regarding the 2021 County Committee Election process on July 13, 2021, at 1:00 p.m. at the Arthur Temple Sr. Memorial Library meeting room located at 106 Timberland Highway in Pineland, TX. Producers, including minority, women and new farmers, are encouraged to attend the meeting and participate in the 2021 election.www.dailynewsandmore.com
