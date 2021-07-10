What We Learned From the “Addams Family 2” Trailer
This is something that one doesn’t get to see that often, the Addams family out of their element and on the road as the family decides to take a vacation to spend more time with one another after it’s determined the kids are simply growing up too fast. With a series coming quickly that has to do with Wednesday Addams on her own this feels like a pretty smart thing to do in order to possibly lead up to such a show, but one can imagine that the Addams aren’t exactly going to fit in with the rest of America until they find a way to make the connection, as they usually do. This is one thing that fans can usually count on the Addams for, the ability to find a way to get people to accept them or to just not care and do their own thing. Taking a road trip throughout the US is bound to be kind of a fun way to display their kooky behavior from one landmark to another, and it’s already looking as though they’re going to be shaking things up in a big way.www.tvovermind.com
Comments / 0