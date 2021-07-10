Warrenville boutique owner hopes to inspire others to invest in the area

There’s a baby pink building on Augusta Road that's impossible to miss.

Maddie P Boutique, owned by Jessica Gaskins, is in its second year of business selling locally made women's clothing and gifts. Since opening, it has moved to a larger location and survived a pandemic.

Gaskins was encouraged by her family to open up the business and named it after her daughter, Madison.

As a Graniteville native, she wanted to keep her business in the area of her hometown as a way to start a local economy.

“My husband said it’s because I’ve lived here my entire life and just know everybody but they come in,” Gaskins said. “They are constantly sending new people our way."

She shares space in her store with other local business owners so they have a storefront to sell their merchandise.

Kandi Clark of iKandi Vinyl and More is one of these shared vendors.

“I think what makes it is Jessica’s personality and she is very personable and she makes them comfortable and she will talk to anybody," Clark said. "I think that makes people comfortable … This is a higher end boutique… but I think it fits perfect here and I think it would be an inspiration to others to want to follow their dreams and build this up as a community…”

The community support for Maddie P Boutique and its vendors is inspiring to Gaskins.

“I’m just so happy about the local support that we have had from everybody in the community. It's overwhelming just when you sit back and think,” Gaskins said. “Sometimes you are in the grocery store and they are wearing some of your clothes and it came from this little area.”

She hopes to see more businesses come to the area and kickstart a revival of the small business scene.

“I want to somewhat vamp up this area,” Gaskins said. “This used to be a somewhat nice little area a hundred years ago.”

Gaskins has high hopes for the future of her business.

“There’s a lot of people and friendships that I have made through this,” Gaskins said. “I love when a customer will message me in their closet and taking pictures in their closet like does this go with this and you can see in their closet all of your clothes or you are at a local event and you see random people and they have your clothes on, like I just smile inside.”