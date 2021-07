The Federal government’s leasing ban is wrong on the law and is hurting North Dakota’s economy and its citizens, says Stenehjem. BISMARCK, ND – Late yesterday afternoon, North Dakota sued the Federal government, including the Department of Interior and the Bureau of Land Management, because BLM has unlawfully canceled the regularly scheduled auctions of oil & gas leases of public mineral rights in North Dakota that BLM is required by federal law to hold. “I have taken this action to protect North Dakota’s economy, the jobs of our hard-working citizens, and North Dakota’s rights to control its own natural resources” said Attorney General Wayne Stenehjem.