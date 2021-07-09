Column: The battle hymn that unites us
In 1861, in the first year of America’s Civil War, a female traveler reached the nation’s capital with her husband and minister. She sang to Union soldiers marching in review just outside of town. Soldiers and civilians alike sang the popular “John Brown’s Body” and it struck a chord. Later, she was asked by her minister to write different lyrics for the tune, and she wrote them in a poem the next day. Today, the song is known as “The Battle Hymn of the Republic.” The Civil War ended in 1865 and killed between 620,000 and 850,000 people. The 13th amendment abolishing slavery passed the same year.hickoryrecord.com
