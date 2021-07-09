Column: The battle hymn that unites us

For years evangelistic churches have extended an invitation to the congregation each time the Word of God is preached as well as on other occasions where God’s Holy Spirit leads a preacher to do so. We believe that each time the Gospel is preached those in attendance may be moved to make decisions relative to their spiritual lives. This is commonly known as being under conviction of the Holy Spirit or being drawn by God. Thus, time is set aside at the end of the service for all those who listened to the message to respond and be counseled by the preacher or other designated counselors. “The Lord has appeared of old to me, saying: ‘Yes, I have loved you with an everlasting love; Therefore, with lovingkindness I have I have drawn you’” (Jer. 31: 3, NKJV).