CVS Aetna has voluntarily dismissed its 2018 litigation with Mednax, according to a July 14 news release. The payer filed a lawsuit against Mednax in April of that year, accusing the multispecialty medical group of exaggerating the severity of newborns' clinical conditions, resulting in unnecessary tests and overbilling the insurer by $50 million. Mednax had filed a motion to dismiss the case, which was denied.