Fremont Street Eats to Start July 9 at Fremont Main Library

Fremont Street Eats returns this year to a new location! From July 9 through October 22, come join us at the Fremont Main Library Parking Lot at 2400 Stevenson Blvd. on Friday nights from 5:00 pm. to 9:00 pm. Stay to enjoy live music while you savor food trucks from all over the city, or make a quick run for grab and go! Free parking and seating are available. Event hosted by Fremont Chamber of Commerce in partnership with Food Truck Mafia. Please note there is no event on September 24, 2021.