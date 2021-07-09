City Council to Consider Juneteenth a City of Fremont Paid Holiday Commencing in 2022

In unity, on Tuesday, July 6, 2021, Fremont’s City Council recommitted to diversity, equality, and inclusion throughout the City of Fremont, asked staff to analyze and present for Council consideration the recognition and celebration of Juneteenth as a paid City of Fremont holiday commencing on or near the date of June 19, 2022 and thereafter. City staff will return to Council with analysis for consideration at a later date.

Back on June 17, 2021, President Biden signed the “Juneteenth National Independence Day Act” into law, which designates Juneteenth National Independence Day as a legal Federal holiday.

The Juneteenth National Holiday commemorates and celebrates the historical significance of June 19, 1865 nearly nine decades after our Nation’s founding and more than 2 years after President Lincoln signed the Emancipation Proclamation. Enslaved Americans in Galveston, Texas, finally received the word that they were free to mark the end of slavery in the United States.