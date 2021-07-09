Cash Crops

Cancel
Cover picture for the articleDelta-8 has taken the cannabis world by storm over the past year, with its accessible sensation making it easier to use for the vast effects it advertises to aid. But with the popularity comes a murky legal horizon for the compound. Known scientifically as delta-8-tetrahydrocannabinol, delta-8 is a cannabis compound...

Agriculturedublincitizen.com

Crop Report

Industrial hemp acres in Texas were expected to rocket after legalization, but the crop has yet to take off in a state that presents many challenges to it as a profitable commodity, according to a Texas A&M AgriLife Extension Service expert. There was no guidance for hemp growers in the...
Wayne County, NCMount Olive Tribune

Bumper Crops?

Late-spring rains and sunny summer days have given Wayne County farmers hope that they’ll produce bumper crops in tobacco and corn this season. Harvesting for two of the state’s top agricultural products should begin sometime in August.
De Soto, KSKCTV 5

Beyond CBD: Hemp industry looks to fibers for potential cash crop

DE SOTO, KS (KCTV) -- As the hemp industry starts to take off in the Midwest, stakeholders in the industry are researching commercial uses for the crop. Shelli Hornberger, the COO of America's Hemp Academy in De Soto, believes the crop holds an incredible potential. The academy educates growers and...
IndustryPosted by
Best Life

If You Got Pfizer or Moderna, the FDA Says Watch for These Delayed Side Effects

Since the end of 2020, public health experts and medical professionals have been warning people in the U.S. about the most common COVID vaccine side effects. That way, once they were rolled out widely, none of us would be alarmed about experiencing a fever, headache, fatigue, soreness or redness at the injection site, etc. But some side effects have emerged since then that have caused more concern. In mid-April, for example, use of the Johnson & Johnson vaccine was paused temporarily amid reports of rare blood clots, some of which were fatal. After the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) and U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) determined the benefits of the Johnson & Johnson vaccine outweighed the risks, the FDA added a warning to that vaccine about the potential for clotting complications. Now, the two other two vaccines approved for emergency use in the U.S., Pfizer and Moderna, have gotten new warnings, courtesy of the FDA. If you got either of those vaccines, the FDA now says there are three delayed side effects you should look out for.
IndustryPosted by
Best Life

If You Got Pfizer or Moderna, the FDA Has a New Warning For You

Even though nearly 178 million people in the U.S. have already gotten at least one shot of a COVID vaccine, the vaccine rollout in the U.S. has had some bumps along the way. One of the three vaccines available, Johnson & Johnson, was put on a temporary hold after health experts began to see cases of blood clots after vaccination. Once the vaccine was taken off its pause, the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) had to add a warning about the potential for blood clots following Johnson & Johnson vaccination. Now, the other two vaccines approved for emergency use in the U.S. are getting similar treatment. If you've gotten the Pfizer or Moderna vaccine, the FDA has a warning about a potential delayed side effect.
Food SafetyPosted by
EatThis

These Popular Blueberries Were Just Recalled Due to Parasite, FDA Says

If you're brainstorming healthy red, white, and blue dishes for the 4th of July—or, if your household is full of blueberry fans (whose isn't?, blueberries are life)—then you need to know this: A major produce brand has just recalled a limited quantity of their blueberries for the presence of an intestinal parasite. We've got your details on this important blueberry recall.
Food SafetyPosted by
Best Life

If You Have This Food In Your Freezer, Throw It Out Now, CDC Says

It may get a bad rap from some, but using certain frozen ingredients can make whipping up a meal a much easier process. The coldest corner of your kitchen is a reliably safe way to keep your meat, veggies, or fruit edible for longer. But you might want to check what you're reaching for in the freezer the next time you go to prepare yourself some dinner, as the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) is warning that one specific product could make you seriously sick. Read on to see which food you should throw out right now.
Public HealthPosted by
Best Life

The FDA Is Pulling All Food Made by This Company From Shelves

Nothing says summer like the fresh flavors of Mexican cuisine—but if your Taco Tuesdays or Enchilada Everydays include a side of salsa or queso, your health could be in danger. This week, the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) issued a warning about one particular company's products due to the serious health issues they may present to anyone who consumes them. Read on to find out if you should be tossing these foods right now and what to do if you've already eaten some of the compromised products.
Food SafetyPosted by
Best Life

If You Have This Dole Product, Throw It Away Immediately, FDA Says

Dole is one of the most trusted names in the produce section of the supermarket. It's the world's largest fruit and vegetables company, responsible for 300 staples you probably always have in your home, from bananas to pineapples and salads to juices. But that doesn't mean every single thing Dole makes is always good for you. The company just released a recall notice, which was posted by the Food & Drug Administration (FDA), warning that one particular product should not be consumed right now—in fact, you should "discard it immediately," they warn. Read on to find out what you may need to toss from your refrigerator, due to the latest Dole recall.
Politicsdigitalmarketnews.com

Stimulus Checks Worth $600 Expected To Reach Citizens Soon

Stimulus Checks amounting to $600 each are expected to reach the citizens soon. These checks were approved by the government on July 13. Almost half of the citizens of California are expected to be benefitted from the funding. The government-sanctioned financial boosts are all set to be rolled out soon....
Food SafetyPosted by
Best Life

If You Bought These Foods at Kroger, Don't Eat Them, Authorities Say

Kroger is one of America's most beloved supermarkets, with close to 2,800 stores spread across 35 states. However, if you shopped at Kroger recently, you may want to double check your purchases, now that two foods sold at the popular supermarket have been recalled due to potential health risks. Read on to discover if you should be tossing these products now.
AgricultureGizmodo

The U.S. Wheat Crop Is in Trouble

Wheat farmers across the country are facing lower yields as 98% of the country’s wheat crop is in areas experiencing drought. In the Northern Plains, the Department of Agriculture said Monday that farmers were projected to harvest their smallest crop of spring wheat—crops planted in the spring and harvested in the autumn—in 33 years. This week, the North Dakota Wheat Commission noted in its weekly update that some farmers saw rain and lowered temperatures following last week’s searing heat, but conditions are still worrisome.
AgricultureAgriculture Online

USDA aid for producers who culled pigs and poultry during pandemic

Producers who were forced to destroy pigs, chickens, and turkeys last year due to the pandemic are eligible for federal compensation ranging from 32 cents per chick to $258.57 for a heavyweight hog, said Agriculture Secretary Tom Vilsack on Tuesday. The new Pandemic Livestock Indemnity Program (PLIP) is the latest in coronavirus relief programs that have paid $24.3 billion to farmers since May 2020.
Agricultureagrinews-pubs.com

Fast five: Hogs and Pigs report brings questions

DES MOINES, Iowa — The second quarter U.S. Department of Agriculture Hogs and Pigs Report brought some surprises, in lower productivity numbers and higher-than-expected numbers of market-ready hogs — and questions. Three livestock analysts participating in the Pork Checkoff-sponsored media call took questions from their online audience. Here are five...
Healthwvih.com

FDA Announces New Vaccine Warning

On Monday, the Food and Drug Administration announced a new warning on the single-dose Johnson and Johnson COVID vaccine. The CDC said around 12.8 million doses of the Johnson & Johnson vaccine have been administered in the United States. Out of those, about 100 preliminary reports of Guillain-Barré Syndrome have been detected.

Comments / 0

