Roof has been placed on gym building at Riverbend Park; park is expected to open before the end of the year

Just a couple of weeks ago, the gym building at Riverbend Park was nothing more than a steel skeleton. But now a roof covers the building. And on a recent visit, workers were busy with the interior.

"Things are moving right along," said Danielle Martin, who said she lives about a mile from the park, which is being built off the south bypass near Southeast Whitfield High School.

"I don't drive by it (the park) every day," Martin said. "But when I do I can see the progress they are making on the gym."

Riverbend Park, which is being built on 75 acres of land off Collins Road, is funded by a four-year, $66 million Special Purpose Local Option Sales Tax (SPLOST) approved by county voters in 2020. A SPLOST is a 1% sales tax on most goods sold in the county.

Whitfield County Parks and Recreation Department Director Brian Chastain said the gym building is roughly 30,000 square feet with two basketball courts, two meeting rooms, a walking track, staff office space, team dressing rooms and a covered pavilion on the back side of the building.

The county Board of Commissioners voted in December to name the gym after Roger Crossen, a member of the Board of Commissioners from 2015 until his death in November and a long-time director of the Whitfield County Parks and Recreation Department.

The park will have four baseball/softball fields and one FIFA-sized soccer field.

"I think they brought in 89 truckloads of (turf) for the fields," said Board of Commissioners Chairman Jevin Jensen. "It's not just one layer of material (on the field). They put down a couple or three layers of material."

Jensen said workers are waiting on the lights and scoreboards to be put in place before putting down the turf.

"We don't want anybody going over that turf with vehicles or heavy equipment or having to dig holes," he said. "Those guys (the company making the lights) have been delayed a little, partly because of the weather but also because of the supply chain situation and getting the metal and raw materials."

Global supply chains haven't fully recovered from the disruptions caused in 2020 and early 2021 by the COVID-19 pandemic.

But county officials say they still believe the park will be open by the end of this year.

"I'm looking forward to that," said Greg Donald, who said he lived near the park. "Kids on this end of the county have had to go up to Edwards Park (in Varnell) to play sports. This will give us something down here for them."