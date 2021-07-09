Fremont’s Urban Forest Plan Development

The City has started developing its Urban Forest Management Plan, a project that kicked off in May 2021 with a presentation to the City’s Recreation Commission. The project will run through Spring 2022 and includes a series of meetings, community dialogues, and online surveys to gather feedback. Take our second survey and provide input on “what we want” for our Urban Forest. This second survey builds on the previous one, which gathered viewpoints and perceptions as related to urban forest conditions, management, and benefits for an understanding of “what we have.” We all benefit from proper care of the urban forest. Together, we will develop a strategic plan to continue growing a healthy urban forest for current and future residents.