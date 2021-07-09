Fremont Redistricting

Every ten years, local governments use new census data to redraw their district lines to reflect how local populations have changed. This process, called redistricting, is important in ensuring that each City councilmember represents about the same number of constituents. California law requires cities and counties to engage communities in the redistricting process by holding public hearings or workshops and doing public outreach, including to non- English-speaking communities. The City of Fremont is beginning its redistricting process by providing an overview of redistricting requirements and timelines at the July 13, 2021 regularly scheduled City Council meeting. Learn more about the redistricting process.