Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
NFL

Ex-NFL GM expects Ben Roethlisberger to be benched this season

By Larry Brown
Posted by 
Larry Brown Sports
Larry Brown Sports
 6 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Will Ben Roethlisberger end up benched by the Pittsburgh Steelers this season? One NFL analyst thinks so. Former New York Jets general manager Mike Tannenbaum, who is now an ESPN analyst, was talking on “Get Up!” Thursday. Tannenbaum said he expects Roethlisberger to be “bad” and benched by the middle of the season.

larrybrownsports.com

Comments / 2

Larry Brown Sports

Larry Brown Sports

New York City, NY
32K+
Followers
7K+
Post
19M+
Views
ABOUT

Larry Brown Sports, founded in 2007, is an independent sports blog that brings you some of the top trending and viral sports news of the day. The site reaches over 1 million monthly readers directly on the website and several million more via syndication channels.

 https://larrybrownsports.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
New York State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Ben Roethlisberger
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Gm#Jets#American Football#Gm#The Pittsburgh Steelers#Espn
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
General Motors
NFL Teams
Cleveland Browns
News Break
NFL
NFL Teams
Pittsburgh Steelers
News Break
Football
News Break
Sports
Related
NFLbehindthesteelcurtain.com

The Steelers will break the all-time record for consecutive regular-season games with a sack

The Pittsburgh Steelers are preparing for the 2021 regular season, but before the real games begin, the team has to head to training camp to fine tune their skills. As we here at BTSC prepare you for the start of camp, we give you a series called “30 Scenarios in 30 Days” which gives you a Steelers scenario every day leading up to the start of camp.
NFLPosted by
102.5 WDVE

Steelers Could Trade For Local Favorite: Report

The Pittsburgh Steelers could acquire a hometown star via trade, according to a recent report. Chris Roling of Bleacher Report compiled a list of "one trade each NFL team should offer before 2021 training camp starts," which included the Steelers offering a 2022 fourth-round pick to the New England Patriots in exchange for Jefferson Hills native Chase Winovich.
NFLPosted by
FanSided

Steelers recruiting 5-time Pro Bowler to protect Ben Roethlisberger

The Pittsburgh Steelers have a relatively unproven offensive line. Signing five-time Pro Bowler Trai Turner could help in that regard. Turner took a visit to Pittsburgh, which is one of the most offensive line-needy teams remaining in free agency. The 27-year-old made five straight Pro Bowls from 2015-19, but was cut by the Chargers last March after a trade from Carolina sent him to LA in the first place. He’s been trying to find a consistent home ever since.
NFLPosted by
FanSided

There is still one Steelers player missing from Hall of Fame

With a flurry of Steelers set to be inducted to the Hall of Fame at the end of this summer, there is still one name missing from joining Canton. The Steelers are set to have a huge celebration in August when Bill Cowher, Troy Polamalu, Alan Faneca, Bill Nunn, and Donnie Shell are all given their gold jackets and join the Hall of Fame. Each of these players is well-deserving of this honor, and the argument can easily be made that both Nunn and Shell had to wait far too long to receive this honor. While the hype and focus should be on this group, there seems to be one Steelers name still missing from this group.
NFLPosted by
The Game Haus

David DeCastro Fires Back at Steelers After Release

The former Steeler offensive guard, David DeCastro, fired back at the owners of Steelers after his release from the team on June 24. According to Andrew Filipponi, a Pittsburgh radio host, DeCastro made his thoughts clear to Jim Colony, a reporter. “The owners are billionaires for a reason,” DeCastro said...
NFLbehindthesteelcurtain.com

How a Tennessee quarterback became the future of the Steelers offensive line

In case you didn’t know, I love tracing back how the Steelers were able to land a certain player based on the previous moves which put them, or the draft pick used to select them, into their hands. Whether it be connecting Santonio Holmes to Diontae Johnson, or Keyaron Fox to James Conner, it’s a fun little exercise in diving into the rabbit hole to see exactly how someone landed with our beloved Steelers.
NFLNFL GridIron Gab

Five Teams That WON’T Make the Playoffs in the NFL in 2021

In a league where it usually comes down to inches, there’s plenty of times when a team comes close to making the postseason but misses it by one game after some antics cost them a game at some point. Every year there are surprise teams that do and do not...
NFLPosted by
PennLive.com

‘Big’ Ben Roethlisberger goes on Tom Brady’s Super Bowl diet

Listen to the latest episode by clicking above -- or on your favorite app including Apple Podcasts, Spotify, Stitcher and Google Podcasts. Ben Roethlisberger is plucking a page out of Tom Brady’s playbook -- and his cookbook – in order to serve up a Steelers’ Super Bowl run. Word is Roethlisberger is on a new reducing plan to increase Pittsburgh’s chances of success this season. Ben’s determined dieting comes as the 18-year Steelers’ veteran QB is said to be highly motivated to get into tiptop shape to prove all his carping critics wrong. In fact, they’re saying Big Ben’s diet is even stricter than the Father Time-reversing food plan Tom Brady is on. And we know the skinny on Brady: The 43-year-old, fueled by his secret smoothies, went down to Tampa Bay and captured his seventh Super Bowl ring. This single-handedly equaled the Steelers’ haul of coveted Lombardis. But before Big Ben becomes the next Richard Simmons, some of this sounds as if Steelers’ fans are being fed a whole lot of hype. In fact, the aroma wafting from Roethlisberger’s kitchen smells less like kale and more like the last-gasp desperate attempts of a past-his-prime, middle-age man trying to put some of the spilled sand back into the hourglass. Still, some in Pittsburgh are eating up the news, relishing that Ben is staying hungry and drawing sustenance from the sizable chip on his shoulder. They insist it’s a miracle diet akin to ‘Deal-A-Meal’ that will turn up the winning cards to fuel a Steelers’ Super Bowl run. Others are waving away this unpalatable heaping pile of hype (there’s another name for it), insisting that nothing the 39-year-old Roethlisberger eats -- or doesn’t eat -- will prevent Pittsburgh from starving for wins in 2021. We serve up all the delicious reactions in this appetizing edition of your Steelers Update Podcast. So, listen up! And don’t miss my column first thing Thursday morning on PennLive. As usual, it’ll be packed with all the best memes bringing this new Steel City diet craze right into your kitchen.
NFLPosted by
FanSided

Pittsburgh Steelers got a big-time steal in Quincy Roche

The Pittsburgh Steelers opened up their 2021 NFL Draft class with somewhat of a predictable selection. Many expected Pittsburgh to be a potential landing spot for Alabama’s star running back Najee Harris, and that’s exactly what happened. The Steelers draft class in 2021 wasn’t exactly loaded with value by consensus...
NFLPosted by
FanSided

3 ways Steelers can help Ben Roethlisberger stay fresh in 2021

Ben Roethlisberger has had trouble staying healthy and finishing out the year strong. Here’s how the Steelers can help their QB in 2021. Ben Roethlisberger has been fantastic for most of his career. However, he does have a fatal flaw over the past three seasons: he has trouble finishing the year strong. Since 2018, Big Ben has been one of the worst quarterbacks in the month of December – posting a 4-6 record and a lackluster 89.4 passer rating during this time, according to Pro Football Reference.
NFLPosted by
ClutchPoints

JJ Watt’s savage response to Steelers linebacker’s TikTok comments

The Arizona Cardinals brought in JJ Watt after the stud defensive end requested a trade from the Houston Texans. In the offseason, Watt is already making his presence felt and has been very vocal off the field as well. On Thursday, Watt engaged in a little back and forth on Twitter, directed at Pittsburgh Steelers linebacker Devin Bush.
NFLbehindthesteelcurtain.com

Ben Roethlisberger will have fewer than 600 attempts in 2021

The Pittsburgh Steelers are preparing for the 2021 regular season, but before the real games begin, the team has to head to training camp to fine tune their skills. As we here at BTSC prepare you for the start of camp, we give you a series called “30 Scenarios in 30 Days” which gives you a Steelers scenario every day leading up to the start of camp.
NFLchatsports.com

Steelers Make Move For Patriots’ Chase Winovich In Bleacher Report’s Ideal Trade Offers Ahead Of Training Camp

It’s no secret that one of the biggest question marks on the Pittsburgh Steelers’ roster ahead of the 2021 season is outside linebacker depth behind T.J. Watt and Alex Highsmith, so much so that a couple of coaches on the Steelers’ staff have come out and talked about addressing the position before the start of the season, whether that be via trade or signing a veteran off the street.
NFLSteelers Depot

Tannenbaum Says Big Ben Will Be Bad In 2021: ‘I Expect Him To Be Benched By The Middle Of The Season’

Former NFL front office executive Mike Tannenbaum has been down on the Pittsburgh Steelers and veteran quarterback Ben Roethlisberger for quite some time now. You’ve likely heard him talk quite negatively about the Steelers and Roethlisberger regarding the 2021 season several times so far this offseason and on Thursday he continued to do so during the morning edition of ESPN’s ‘Get Up!’ show.
NFLfoxwilmington.com

Former NFL GM: Big Ben won’t survive season as Steelers’ starter

Is Big Ben likely to end up benched by the Pittsburgh Steelers this season? One former NFL general manager and current analyst thinks so. Former New York Jets general manager and ESPN analyst Mike Tannenbaum was on “Get Up!” Thursday and said: “He’s going to be bad, and I expect him to be benched by the middle of the season.”
NFLNew York Post

Don’t be fooled by the Steelers’ record in 2020

It’s early, but that doesn’t mean we can’t already make a few NFL picks. Here’s a few Over-Unders worth placing a wager on:. The team that was undefeated the longest last season just has to be above .500 for me not to lose this bet? Must be a steal. No,...
NFLchatsports.com

Former Steelers QB Inks Deal With CFL’s Saskatchewan Roughriders

Paxton Lynch is back in football. It might not be with an NFL team, but the former first-round pick, who spent the 2019 season with the Pittsburgh Steelers, has the opportunity to put on a uniform again, this time heading up north, suiting up for the Saskatchewan Roughriders in the CFL.

Comments / 2

Community Policy