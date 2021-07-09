Cancel
Logitech C930e webcam falls to $69 amid Amazon's back-to-school sale

By Hilda Scott
laptopmag.com
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Logitech C930e webcam is currently on sale for a great price amid Amazon's back-to-school sale. So if you want to instantly upgrade your laptop's crappy webcam, you'll like this deal. Currently, Amazon has the Logitech C930e webcam on sale for $69. Normally, it retails for $129, so that's $60...

