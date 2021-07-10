Cancel
Surfside, FL

What will become of the land the Surfside condo is on?

By Meryl Kornfield, Brittany Shammas
Washington Post
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEven as the search for victims of the Surfside condominium collapse continues, a question has surfaced: What will become of the land?. Although beachfront property is a hot commodity in South Florida, survivors, families who lost loved ones and neighbors are struggling to imagine another apartment building or hotel in a space that has suffered so much loss. Instead, many condominium owners have expressed hope that the government will purchase the property and build a memorial park.

www.washingtonpost.com

Comments / 4

