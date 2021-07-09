Cancel
Economy

Preston Hollow Announces Financial Restructuring with Blue School

DFW Community News
DFW Community News
 8 days ago

DALLAS--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Jul 9, 2021-- Preston Hollow Capital (“PHC”), an independent specialty municipal finance company that supports local communities through infrastructure financing, today announced that it has successfully closed a financial restructuring settlement in collaboration with New York-based Blue School. Since its inception in 2006, Blue School has been reimagining education with an inquiry-based approach that fosters creativity, promotes academic excellence, nurtures human relationships and inspires a growing passion for learning.

DFW Community News

DFW Community News

Dallas, TX
Stay on top of the latest breaking community news in and around the DFW area.

