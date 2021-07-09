Preston Hollow Announces Financial Restructuring with Blue School

The following personnel changes were approved at the July 6 meeting of the Davie County Board of Education. Employment: Briana Neagle, science teacher, South Davie; Sydnee Bowles, social worker, Central Davie; Katherine Kleeberger, teacher, Cooleemee; Sierra Latham, teacher, Cooleemee; Amy Jenson-LeHew, MTSS/math interventionist, Cooleemee; Meredith Morgan, teacher, Cooleemee; Michelle Leonard, SEL teacher assistant, Cooleemee; Wendy Duncan, parttime data manager, Cooleemee; Brandy Huneycutt, media specialist, Cooleemee; Caroline Beth Baker, teacher, Cooleemee; Katie Burton, counselor, Cornatzer; Adrianna Norman, teacher, Cornatzer; Janice McBride, EC teacher assistant, Cornatzer; William Smith, social studies teacher, Davie Early College; David Guidara, bus driver, Davie; Meagan Basham, EC teacher, Mocksville; Morgan Truesdale, teacher, Mocksville; McKenzie Seamon, school nutrition assistant, North Davie; Emily Meagan Brewer, teacher, Pinebrook; Heather Foster, EC teacher, South Davie; Amanda Gupton, math teacher, South Davie; Karen Carmody, reading interventionist/MTSS, South Davie; Joshua Reinsvold, ELA teacher, William Ellis; Daniel Gonzalez, temporary custodian, William Ellis/Cooleemee; Ashley Kieffer, teacher, William R. Davie; and Margaret Steele, teacher, William R. Davie.
