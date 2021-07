Though the Samsung Galaxy S22 isn’t releasing until 2022, that’s not stopping leaks nor speculation about the phone’s potential specs. Initially reported by TechRadar, numerous sources from the industry have leaked several details about the phone — such as lens specs, a potential partnership and a release window. However, there are a few leaks that contradict each other, and Samsung hasn’t confirmed any solid details about its future phone. So, at this point, it’s hard to say which leak (if any) is accurate. Nevertheless, they’re all worth taking a look at because any of them may be true.