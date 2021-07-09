Cancel
Mexican journalists says El Salvador expelled him for work

 7 days ago

MEXICO CITY (AP) — A Mexican journalist who served as editor at a crusading Salvadoran website says he was expelled from the Central American country as part of President Nayib Bukele's "offensive" against the press. Daniel Lizárraga served as editor at the Salvadoran news site “El Faro," which often exposed corruption or abuses. The administration of Bukele ordered him to leave the country earlier this week, claiming his work visa hadn't been renewed because he could not prove he was a journalist. Bukele is a radical populist who has frequently tangled with opponents, the press and the other branches of the government in El Salvador.

