Behind the numbers: Heat wave victim was WA Capitol regular

OLYMPIA, Wash. (AP) — One of the people who died from heat-related issues during the Pacific Northwest’s record-breaking heat wave last week was a common face at the Washington state Capitol. Known to most as Moss, he would sit for hours in the marble Rotunda and quietly read before packing up his belongings to head back to the nearby church porch where he slept for five years. The United Churches of Olympia posted on Facebook June 29 that they discovered Barnett Moss deceased that morning, a day after temperatures had reached 110 degrees. They held a memorial for him on that same porch Friday. Washington’s death toll hit at least 78 and Oregon reported 116 deaths following the three-day heat wave that engulfed the region.