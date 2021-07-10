Cancel
California State

California to require face masks at schools this fall

By JOCELYN GECKER - Associated Press
wcn247.com
 6 days ago

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — California will require that masks be worn at schools when classrooms open this fall, despite new guidance issued Friday from the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention that says vaccinated teachers and students don’t need to wear face coverings inside school buildings. Ahead of new school guidelines expected next week, health officials in California said Friday that requiring face coverings will allow all schools to reopen this fall for full in-person instruction. California Health and Human Services Secretary Dr. Mark Ghaly says that not all schools can accommodate physical distancing of at least 3 feet or more, so the best preventative measure is indoor masking.

www.wcn247.com

Comments / 0

Comments / 0

