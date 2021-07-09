Cancel
MLB

Dodgers ace Kershaw gets clean MRI on sore left elbow

 6 days ago

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Dodgers ace Clayton Kershaw got an MRI on his sore left elbow that showed inflammation but no structural damage, according to Los Angeles manager Dave Roberts. Roberts said Friday that Kershaw is scheduled to play catch Saturday and will then use next week’s All-Star break to rest. Kershaw hasn’t pitched since July 4, when he allowed three runs in four innings against Washington. The three-time Cy Young Award winner is 9-7 with a 3.39 ERA in 18 starts this season.

