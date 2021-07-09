Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
NBA

'He loves to win': Durant seeking a third Olympic gold medal

wcn247.com
 7 days ago

LAS VEGAS (AP) — USA Basketball didn’t blow up Kevin Durant’s phone with repeated calls to beg and plead for him to play in the Tokyo Olympics. It was a much more dignified process: They asked, then they waited. It was the right move. Already an owner of two Olympic gold medals, Durant ultimately chose to try for three. The Brooklyn Nets forward will lead the U.S. Olympic team into Tokyo this month and could become just the second men’s player in USA Basketball history to win three golds, joining Carmelo Anthony.

www.wcn247.com

Comments / 0

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Carmelo Anthony
Person
Kevin Durant
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Usa Basketball#Gold Medals#Ap#Usa Basketball#U S Olympic
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NBA Teams
Brooklyn Nets
News Break
NBA
News Break
Gold
News Break
Basketball
Place
Tokyo, JP
News Break
Sports
News Break
Tokyo Olympics
Related
NBAPosted by
The Spun

Kevin Durant Reacts To Latest Klay Thompson News

Klay Thompson appears to be making some significant progress on his road to recovery. On Tuesday evening, the Golden State Warriors sharpshooter posted a series of photos on Instagram. Complete with a grown-out fro and a bright yellow headband, Thompson showed NBA fans an inside look at his recent workout in the Warriors’ practice facility — getting up and down the court for the first time since his devastating preseason Achilles tendon tear last year.
NBAfadeawayworld.net

Top 10 Most Gifted NBA Players Of All Time

The greatest players of all time worked hard to get to the highest level of competition. Without dedication and commitment to their craft, the best players will never reach legendary status. But the best players are also gifted athletes. It is hard for a player without gifts to reach status because they are beyond any ordinary human beings.
NBAPosted by
ClutchPoints

Gregg Popovich drops Kevin Durant truth bomb for Team USA

Brooklyn Nets star Kevin Durant has joined Team USA in their bid to win gold in the upcoming Tokyo Olympics. Had he said no, however, Gregg Popovich would still not let him go easily. According to the San Antonio Spurs tactician and current Team USA head coach, he would have...
NBAfadeawayworld.net

Michael Jordan Superteam vs. LeBron James Superteam: The Clash Of GOATs

Michael Jordan and LeBron James are considered the two greatest players of their generation. While each player plays the game differently, their dominance in the NBA is a reason why they're often compared to one another. Many claims that Michael Jordan is the greatest scorer and killer of all time, while LeBron James might be the greatest team player and all-around superstar ever.
NBAPosted by
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Kevin Durant absolutely roasted Scottie Pippen for saying he 'didn't know how to play team basketball'

Whew. You’d best not cross Kevin Durant. Because, if you do, he’ll probably embarrass you on the internet. Scottie Pippen is finding that out the hard way right now. In an interview with GQ’s Tyler Ricky Tynes, Pippen called Durant out for not being able to lead the Brooklyn Nets past the Milwaukee Bucks to the Eastern Conference Finals. He said Durant didn’t know how to play “team basketball” and criticized him for not playing like LeBron James.
Basketballfadeawayworld.net

2021 Dream Team USA: Are They Good Enough To Win The Gold Medal?

Team USA's 2021 12-man roster is confirmed for the upcoming Olympic Games. The roster is missing some major names like LeBron James, James Harden, Anthony Davis, and Stephen Curry among many others; but this roster is still stacked with All-Star talent. And with the prestige that Team USA comes with, they are one of the favorites entering the competition.
NBAPosted by
The Spun

Kevin Durant Had A 2-Word Message For Team USA

It sounds like Kevin Durant is ready to be the leader of Team USA this summer. On Wednesday, Washington Wizards star Bradley Beal had nothing but praise for the former MVP’s leadership skills. After the second day of Team USA camp, Beal told reporters that this year’s squad looks up...
NBAfadeawayworld.net

Draymond Green On Kevin Durant Joining The USA Dream Team: "He Just Loves Hoopin’, That’s What He Lives For."

Draymond Green has the perfect description for Kevin Durant. The former teammates are set to go to Tokyo and win the gold medal in the 2021 Olympic Games. KD never hesitated to represent Team USA in the upcoming Summer Olympics. After an early exit in the NBA playoffs, the 2x NBA champion focused on his next challenge. He's the leader of the team, and everybody expected him to take that role as soon as he committed to the squad.
BasketballCBS Sports

Team USA basketball vs. Argentina score, takeaways: Kevin Durant, United States bounce back with dominant win

Team USA bounced back in a big way on Tuesday night in a 108-80 victory over Argentina which was sorely needed following back-to-back losses to Nigeria and Australia earlier in the week. After getting off to a hot start, Team USA was able to build on their lead in the third quarter to really end any hopes that Argentina had of making things interesting down the stretch.
NBAasapland.com

Olympics – US Men Basketball Team wants to Honor Kobe Bryant – Durant

Basketball was played in the Olympics for the first time in the 1904 edition, held in France as an exhibition. But, in the 1936 edition of the event hosted by Germany, basketball was played as an Olympic medal event. However, the women’s version waited till 1976 in Munich, Germany. Additionally,...
NBASporting News

Kevin Durant and Bradley Beal lead Team USA to first exhibition victory with win over Argentina

After falling to Nigeria and Australia in ther opening exhibition games, Team USA got on the board with a 108-80 win voer Argentina in Las Vega. Kevin Durant and Bradley Beal powered the offence with 17 points apiece, while Zach LaVine added 15 as the American avoided what would have been their first three-game losing streak since professional players joined the international stage.

Comments / 0

Community Policy