Djokovic advances to final...Bauer leave extended, again

WIMBLEDON, England (AP) — Novak Djokovic is into his seventh Wimbledon final. The top-ranked Serb outplayed No. 10-seeded Denis Shapovalov on the key points to win their semifinal 7-6 (3), 7-5, 7-5. The two-time defending champion will face No. 7 Matteo Berrettini in Sunday’s final. A seventh final at the All England Club ties Djokovic for second on the all-time list, equaling Boris Becker, Arthur Gore and Pete Sampras. Roger Federer has played in 12 Wimbledon finals, winning eight. Djokovic has five Wimbledon titles.

