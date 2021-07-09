Cancel
Arlington, TX

Rangers put rookie LH King on IL with shoulder inflammation

ARLINGTON, Texas (AP) — The Texas Rangers have put rookie left-hander John King on the 10-day injured list with left shoulder inflammation. The move Friday came after the Rangers had started extending King's outings in anticipation of possibly starting later this season. The IL move was retroactive to Wednesday, the day after King threw 49 pitches in two innings of relief in his second consecutive win. He is 7-5 with a 3.52 ERA in 27 appearances. Outfielder Jason Martin was recalled from Triple-A Round Rock for his third stint with the Rangers this season.

