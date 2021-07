On the day the new boss of Husker athletics was announced, Nebraska's two most high-profile coaches gave a review probably expected but still to be documented: Two thumbs up. “This is an exciting day for Nebraska Athletics and the University of Nebraska. I commend Chancellor Green and President Carter on an excellent choice for our athletic director," said Husker football coach Scott Frost in a statement. "Trev Alberts has a great track record of success in whatever he has done, dating back to his playing days through his time leading the UNO athletic department. Trev and I share a love of Nebraska, this football program, and this athletic department. I look forward to working with Trev to continue to build our program.”