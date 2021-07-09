Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Nevada State

US to pay Nevada $65K in settlement over radioactive waste

By SCOTT SONNER - Associated Press
wcn247.com
 6 days ago

RENO, Nev. (AP) — The U.S. Department of Energy has agreed to pay Nevada $65,000 after the government mislabeled and mischaracterized low-level radioactive waste that was shipped to a disposal site north of Las Vegas for more than five years. The settlement agreement announced Thursday certifies multiple changes have been made to prevent unapproved waste from being shipped to the Nevada National Security Site. The Energy Department notified Nevada in July 2019 that 33 packages of unapproved waste were sent to the site between 2013 to 2018 from another department site in Tennessee. The waste was unrelated to weapons-grade plutonium the Department of Energy secretly trucked to the same site in 2018.

www.wcn247.com

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Las Vegas, NV
State
Nevada State
City
Reno, NV
State
Tennessee State
Local
Nevada Government
Las Vegas, NV
Government
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Radioactive Waste#Low Level Waste#U S Department Of Energy#Ap#The Energy Department#The Department Of Energy
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
Related
BusinessPosted by
ABC News

Regulator sues Amazon to force recall of hazardous products

Safety regulators are suing Amazon to force it to recall hazardous products sold on its site, including flammable children’s pajamas, faulty carbon monoxide detectors and hair dryers that don’t protect users from getting electrocuted. The U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission, which filed the complaint late Wednesday, said the online shopping...
POTUSPosted by
The Hill

Pentagon: Colombians arrested in Haiti leader's killing had US training

Some of the former Colombian servicemen who have been arrested in connection with the assassination of the Haitian president had received U.S. military training, the Pentagon confirmed Thursday. “A review of our training databases indicates that a small number of the Colombian individuals detained as part of this investigation had...
Texas StatePosted by
NBC News

Texas officer killed, 4 others injured in standoff

A Texas sheriff's sergeant was killed and four other officers were injured when a man barricaded in a house fired on them during a standoff Thursday, police said. Police in Levelland, west of Lubbock, were called to the home shortly after 1 p.m. after someone reported their neighbor was acting strange and walking around with a large gun, police Chief Albert Garcia said.

Comments / 0

Community Policy