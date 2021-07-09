Cancel
Indiana State

Man accused of killing Indiana cop hears charge in hospital

wcn247.com
 6 days ago

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (AP) — A man accused of killing an Indiana police officer has heard the charge from a hospital bed where he is recovering from a shootout outside an FBI office. A judge says Shane Meehan wasn't able to fully participate due to his condition and use of pain medication. Meehan is charged with killing Terre Haute police Detective Greg Ferency, who was a member of a federal task force. Ferency was attacked Wednesday outside an FBI office in Terre Haute. Ferency and an FBI agent responded by firing shots fired at Meehan. A motive has not been publicly disclosed.

