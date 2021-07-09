Cancel
Soccer

Curaçao out of CONCACAF Gold Cup for positive COVID tests

 6 days ago

MIAMI (AP) — Curaçao was dropped from the CONCACAF Gold Cup because of positive COVID tests and replaced by Guatemala. Ranked 76th, Curaçao was to open Group A on Saturday against El Salvador in Frisco, Texas, then play defending champion Mexico, and Trinidad and Tobago. Guatemala, ranked 127th, lost its second round qualifier to Guadeloupe 10-9 on penalty kicks following a 1-1 draw on Tuesday. CONCACAF said Guatemala was the next highest-ranked team available from qualifying, where Guatemala defeated Guyana 4-0 in the first round. Guatemala was scheduled to play its opener against El Salvador on Sunday in Frisco.

