Minneapolis, MN

Family seeks charges against Minneapolis cop in fatal chase

By STEVE KARNOWSKI - Associated Press
wcn247.com
 6 days ago

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — The family of a motorist who was killed when a Minneapolis police officer crashed into him while chasing a suspect has called for the officer to be fired and prosecuted. The crash fatally injured 40-year-old Leneal Frazier, an uncle of Darnella Frazier. Darnella Frazier is the teenager who captured widely seen cellphone video of George Floyd’s arrest and death. Police say Officer Brian Cummings had his lights and siren activated as he pursued a suspect in a carjacking and several robberies. Police say the suspect ran a red light just before Tuesday's crash. The Frazier family plans to sue the city, but the family's lawyer says it might be better if the city simply settles.

www.wcn247.com

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Carjacking#Minneapolis Police#Ap
